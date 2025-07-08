Full IndyCar schedule for 2025 Iowa double-header: Where to watch, timings and everything you need to know

After concluding the Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio on July 6, IndyCar immediately heads westward to Newton, Iowa. The premier American open-wheel series will host its first and only double-header of the season at the Iowa Speedway from July 11 to 13.

At Mid-Ohio, IndyCar finally found its third race winner of the season in Scott Dixon. The six-time series champion displayed a fuel-saving masterclass on a two-stopper strategy to beat teammate Alex Palou, who made two uncharacteristic blunders in the race, the second of which cost him the lead and the victory. Nonetheless, it gave CGR its second 1-2 result this season.

It was Dixon's 59th race win in the series, and finally, a driver other than Palou or Kyle Kirkwood stood on the top step of the podium in 2025. Honda earned its 10th consecutive victory of the season, with Christian Lundgaard in P3 as Chevrolet's best performer.

However, Chevy is a favorite going into the Iowa double-header. Team Penske dominated the track in 2024, with Scott McLaughlin winning Race 1 and Will Power winning Race 2. The short ovals favor the Roger Penske-owned team and Chevy-powered cars, in general.

With that said, let us take a look at what the weekend schedule looks like.

Full schedule and session timings for IndyCar's 2025 Iowa double-header

IndyCar's 2025 race weekend at Iowa will kick off with the high-line session and practice on Friday (July 11). That will be the only practice session for drivers and teams to test their setups on the 0.875-mile Iowa Speedway.

The series will jump directly into the qualifying session on Saturday morning, which will decide the grid positions for both races. Drivers will record two consecutive laps, with Lap 1 deciding their position for Race 1 and Lap 2 deciding the position for Race 2.

Race 1, the Synk 275, will take place in the evening on the same day, and Race 2, the Farm to Finish 275, on Sunday afternoon. Here are the session timings for the same:

Friday

High-line and Practice - 2:30 pm ET

Saturday

Qualifying - 11 am ET

Race 1 (Synk 275) - 5 pm ET

Sunday

Race 2 (Farm to Finish 275) - 1 pm ET

Where to watch the 2025 Iowa double-header? TV Channel and streaming details

IndyCar - Hy-Vee Salute To Farmers 300 at Iowa Speedway - Source: Getty

FOX will spread IndyCar's race weekend proceedings across its three channels, FS2, FS1 and FOX, as usual. The Friday practice will be broadcast on FS2. The qualifying session on Saturday will be broadcast on FS1, and both races will be broadcast on FOX.

For non-US viewers, here's a country-wise list of where you can watch the race:

Canada: TSN, TSN+

TSN, TSN+ Australia: Stan Sport

Stan Sport United Kingdom: Sky Sports F1

Sky Sports F1 Spain: Movistar+

Movistar+ France: Canal+

Canal+ Germany: Sky Sport

Sky Sport Belgium: VOO Sport World

VOO Sport World Brazil: ESPN, TV Cultura

ESPN, TV Cultura Middle East: IndyCar LIVE

IndyCar LIVE Netherlands: Ziggo Sport

Ziggo Sport Italy: Sky Sport

Sky Sport Portugal: Sport TV

Sport TV Singapore: IndyCar LIVE

IndyCar LIVE Japan: Gaora Sports

Gaora Sports Hong Kong: IndyCar LIVE

IndyCar LIVE Hungary: Arena 4

Arena 4 Turkey: S Sport

If you can't find your country in this list, check this page for a comprehensive list of 2025 international broadcasters. International fans can also stream the race on the series' official streaming platform, indycarlive.com.

