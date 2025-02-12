"Gives me a reason to get up in the morning" - When Michael Andretti expressed his feelings after achieving 200-win feat

Michael Andretti was on cloud nine after the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach in 2019. Alexander Rossi, who won the 2016 Indy 500 with Andretti Global, gave Michael his 200th win as an owner across racing categories at Long Beach, one of IndyCar's most iconic circuits.

Andretti, who bought a stake in the team in 2003 when it was called Team Green, spoke warmly of the unbelievable milestone they achieved.

"Did I ever expect to be at 200 wins over... I don’t know how many years it’s been, 15 or whatever? No. I mean, I think I didn’t know what to expect, to be honest with you. It’s been a lot of fun. Been a lot of hard work," he said via Andretti Global.

Michael Andretti, who was the winningest driver in the CART era of the sport and also won the 1991 Championship, explained how different the ownership side felt.

"It’s definitely different being on this side of it, being an owner over a driver. It’s got its challenges, but it also has its rewards. For me, it still gives me a reason to get up in the morning. It’s always a challenge, something new, something you have to deal with every day. I like challenges."

Rossi's win at Long Beach was his sixth IndyCar win and Andretti Global's 86th win in IndyCar (including wins before Michael Andretti bought a stake). The other victories that made them reach the 200-win mark came in other racing categories that the team competed in - Formula E, US F2000, Pro Mazda Championship, Indy Lights/Indy NXT, Sportscars, and more.

Michael Andretti's emotional letter to his fans after stepping down as Andretti Global's owner

In September 2024, Michael Andretti relinquished ownership of his namesake organization. He handed partner Dan Towriss the majority stake and stepped down from his post as chairman and CEO. This abrupt development shocked the IndyCar world.

The legend with 42 race wins as a driver and over 200 as an owner stepped back from active involvement after nearly 40 years of being knee-deep in IndyCar. Andretti penned a long, heartfelt letter to his fans, explaining his move. He cited wanting to give more time to his family as one of the main reasons.

An excerpt from his letter read:

"As I make this decision for myself, my family and this team, I know this is somewhat of a shock to many, especially you, the fans, my extended family.... I’m honored to be considered a fan favorite, a role model and a friend. And I thank you for a lifetime of support and, in some cases, your brutal honesty."

The 62-year-old retained an advisory and ambassadorial role in the organization. Andretti Global's 2025 IndyCar campaign will kick off at the Grand Prix of St. Petersburg on March 2, with its lead driver, Colton Herta, who finished runner-up in 2024, as one of the title favorites.

