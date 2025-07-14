Graham Rahal wraps the Iowa weekend with $1,000,000 success despite a disappointing race

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing driver Graham Rahal recently shared his thoughts regarding his race via his X account. The Ohio native had a decent outing at the Iowa doubleheader weekend that took place from 12-13 July.

The American driver shared a tweet with his fans a few hours after the race, where he looked back on his performance. He also highlighted that he had raised more than $1M for his foundation, Turns for Troops. The post read,

"A CV joint issue during the race turned the #15 into quite the handful for the second half. Happy we didn’t fence it. Not the result we wanted out of race two after a positive day yesterday but we’ve officially passed $1M raised for #TurnsForTroops thanks to @UnitedRentals. 👊"

The Turns for Troops is a charity that helps raise money for military veterans, where $50 is donated by United Rentals every time Rahal completes a lap. Graham Rahal has been a part of the program since 2016.

As for his race weekend, the #15 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing driver qualified for the first race held on July 12 in 14th place and finished the race in 11th place. During the second race held on July 13, Graham Rahal qualified in 10th place but finished the race in 19th place after he suffered a mechanical issue.

Graham Rahal believes 'success is measured in many different ways'

The #15 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing driver spoke about his 300th career race start, which took place at the Bommarito Automotive Group 500 on June 16th. He also spoke about how success is measured in many different ways.

While in conversation with Eric Smith from IndyCar.com, the 36-year-old opened up about his consecutive race starts in IndyCar and how he hasn't missed a single race since July 2010 at Edmonton. He said:

"Success is measured in many different ways, and when you look at wins, maybe it's not enough, but I've been fortunate to have a long career here. But hopefully there's still a ways to go."

“Three hundred races, I think what I'm most fortunate about is to have been able to stay, knock on wood, pretty healthy through those times, and hopefully that will continue, as well,” he further added.

With this feat, Graham Rahal joined the likes of Scott Dixon, who took part in his 410th race start at the same event, Mario Andretti, Tony Kanaan, Helio Castroneves, and many more who have all completed a century or triple century of race starts. Notably, the Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing driver has been in the sport since 2008 and has six wins and 146 top-tens to his name. He currently sits in 19th place in the drivers' championship with 158 points to his credit.

