  • home icon
  • IndyCar
  • Hailie Deegan asks followers to suggest the type of content they want to see more of as an input for her unrevealed project 

Hailie Deegan asks followers to suggest the type of content they want to see more of as an input for her unrevealed project 

By Chionia Colaco
Modified Mar 14, 2025 17:00 IST
NASCAR Xfinity Series United Rentals 300 - Practice - Source: Getty
Hailie Deegan at NASCAR Xfinity Series United Rentals 300 - Practice - Source: Getty

HMD Motorsports driver Hailie Deegan made her Indy NXT debut at the Grand Prix of St. Petersburg and finished in 14th place. The 23-year-old uploaded an Instagram story asking her followers the kind of content they wanted to see more of.

Ad

Hailie Deegan recently made her transition to open-wheel racing after previously racing in the Xfinity Series and the Truck Series. In 2024, the American drove for AM Racing in the Xfinity Series and finished in 32nd position, with her best performance being coming 12th at the Ag-Pro 300.

On March 12, Deegan teased a project she is working on and in relation to the same project, the 23-year old uploaded an Instagram story on March 14, with her caption reading:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"What type of content do you guys want to see more off?? ( Need some input for the project I'm working on)"
Hailie Deegan asks for inputs via @hailiedeegan
Hailie Deegan asks for inputs via @hailiedeegan

The shift from stock racing to open-wheel has been quite a difficult one for Deegan as she jumped out of the car after her race with a swollen forearm. She opened about how it has been a physically difficult form of racing, telling Frontstretch:

Ad
"Definitely, this is by far the hardest form of racing I’ve ever been a part of. By ‘hardest’, I mean physically, so, it’s very physically demanding.I definitely need to be in the gym as much as I can be, which I’ve been the last couple of months, but I think just keep working at it so I can see the improvement myself.”
Ad

Hailie Deegan on why she will be more comfortable in second race in Alabama

Hailie Deegan at NASCAR Xfinity Series SciAps 200 - Source: Getty
Hailie Deegan at NASCAR Xfinity Series SciAps 200 - Source: Getty

Hailie Deegan shared a vlog of her raceday in St. Petersburg, where she spoke about her goals for her very first Indy NXT race and then said why her next race in Alabama would make her feel more comfortable.

Ad
“My goal is to make all the laps obviously and try to go from there and learn as much as I can. I know this one's like kind of, ‘get through the first race and then, obviously Barber is a place I've been to and I'll have more experience there. I'll be way more comfortable. Right now I feel like I'm still trying to put everything together, like it hasn't slowed down for me yet. I'm not very smooth like it just hasn't really like flowed all together yet just because I haven't had a bunch of seat time here so it's something that I'm definitely working at trying to get better," Deegan said.
Ad

youtube-cover

Hailie Deegan will race her second race at Grand Prix of Alabama in Barbr Motorsports Park on May 4th.

Quick Links

Edited by Neelabhra Roy
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी