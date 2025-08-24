"He kicked my butt": When Scott Dixon honored Justin Wilson with a generous act for the late driver's family

Late IndyCar driver Justin Wilson passed away after his accident at the 2015 ABC Supply 500 at Pocono Raceway. Chip Ganassi Racing star Scott Dixon came out and honoured the British driver a year later with an act of generosity towards Wilson’s family.Six-time IndyCar champion Scott Dixon won the 2016 IndyCar race at Watkins Glen and decided to donate the race winnings to Wilson's family. The Kiwi driver revealed that it was a decision made by him and his wife, Emma. According to reports, CGR earned $40,000 for Dixon's victory at Watkins Glen, but the Kiwi driver's cut from it was unclear.The Chip Ganassi Racing driver came out after the race and revealed how he had a memorable battle with Justin Wilson the last time they raced (in 2010) at Watkins Glen, and that the British driver was in Dixon's thoughts throughout that specific race weekend.Milwaukee IndyFest - Day 1 - Source: GettyScott Dixon also detailed how Justin Wilson got Dale Coyne Racing their first win since IRL and Champ Car merged to form IndyCar. Speaking about it, Dixon said,“Last time (in 2010), we had a good battle here, and he kicked my butt. It’s a place that he got, I believe, his first win, maybe in the combined IndyCar and (it was) Dale Coyne’s first win, and definitely a milestone. I was thinking about Justin a lot this weekend.” (via IndyStar)Justin Wilson was involved in a crash at the 2015 ABC Supply 500. On Lap 179, Sage Karam crashed from the lead of the race with his IndyCar's nose cone being sent towards the track. Wilson moved to avoid the mayhem and was hit by the nose cone on his helmet, which knocked him unconscious.Wilson's IndyCar veered towards the inside line and hit the barriers on the inside while still accelerating. The Briton was airlifted by emergency medical services. However, Wilson succumbed to the injuries from the crash and passed away the day after the crash on August 24, 2015.Documentary on Justin Wilson's “Life” and “Legacy” announced on his 10th Death Anniversary24 August 2025 marked the 10th Death Anniversary of late IndyCar driver Justin Wilson. IndyCar’s social media account uploaded a post remembering “Badass Wilson”, as he was known around the paddock.CoForce, a digital media production company, also uploaded a reel revealing that a documentary on Wilson was in production in collaboration with IndyCar reporter Marshall Pruett. The caption for the reel read,“Bad Ass Wilson: His Life, His Legacy. Coming soon, a new documentary film celebrating the exceptional life of Justin Wilson-a racer, father, husband and friend. A @marshall.pruett and @coforcecrew Production” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWilson raced in F1 during the 2003 season for Minardi and Jaguar before moving to the US to race in the Champ car (now IndyCar).