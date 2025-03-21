"He's an important part of McLaren's future": When Zak Brown rewarded Pato O'Ward with a lucrative deal ahead of the Indy 500

Pato O'Ward joined Arrow McLaren SP in 2020 and became a pillar in the team's string of results. This earned him a contract extension with the team in 2022, ahead of the 106th running of the Indianapolis 500. At the center of the decision was McLaren Racing CEO, Zak Brown, who asserted that O'Ward was an important part of the team's future.

After an on-off start to his IndyCar career with Harding Racing and Carlin Motorsport, the Mexican driver made the jump up to Arrow McLaren SP in 2020. Since joining the team, O'Ward quickly became the team leader and asserted himself en route to becoming a championship threat next year.

Pato O'Ward's maiden victory came at the Texas Motor Speedway in 2021, which led him to claim two victories and a third-place finish in the championship. This momentum continued into the subsequent year as he won the race at the Barber Motorsports Park and gave McLaren the confidence that he was the right guy for the team.

So, ahead of the 2022 Indy 500 weekend, the Mexican driver was given a contract extension by the team that saw him out till the end of the 2025 season. Affirming his faith in O'Ward, Zak Brown claimed that the young driver was the future of McLaren's IndyCar venture, and said, via ESPN:

"Pato is an important part of McLaren's future in IndyCar, and we are happy that he will be a key part of Arrow McLaren SP for years to come. He is an incredibly talented driver who has already shown what he is capable of in IndyCar, and I look forward to watching him take the next step in his promising career."

Pato O'Ward subsequently finished the Indy 500 in second place. On the other hand, his contract with McLaren also looked over the option of the Mexican joining the F1 team, if a situation arises, but he has not taken part in an F1 Grand Prix yet.

Pato O'Ward shares the hard bit to swallow related to his F1 dream

Pato O'Ward at the Formula 1 Testing In Abu Dhabi - Source: Getty

Pato O'Ward has done hundreds of miles in F1 machinery with McLaren. However, the Woking-based squad has a long-term deal with Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri in place. This has led to a stalemate for the 25-year-old who had the ambition to drive in F1.

Reflecting on his plight, the Arrow McLaren driver compared his situation to being at a buffet and not being able to eat, as he said, via The Race:

"It's cool to have seen the team win the constructors' championship and everything, I was happy to be at least a 'small crumb' part of that. But it's quite tough because it's like going to a buffet, not being able to eat - everyone else is eating and enjoying and you're just there; you don't get to do what you love to do, and you get to watch other people do it. It's definitely not my favourite thing in the world."

Pato O'Ward made a recovery drive at the St. Petersburg Grand Prix. He finished the race in 11th after starting in 23rd. The 25-year-old will be looking for a better weekend at Thermal Club and a return to winning ways soon.

