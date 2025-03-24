HMD Motorsports driver Hailie Deegan rocks in coral blue tank top and shorts during 'lil weekend vacation' with family

HMD Motorsports driver Hailie Deegan is vacationing with her family, She recently shared pictures of her trip.

Ad

Deegan made her Indy NXT series by Firestone debut at the St. Petersburg Grand Prix on March 2. She qualified in 21st place for her maiden race with the #38 car and finished the race in 14th place.

Deegan made her open-wheel racing transition after failing to secure the sponsorship needed to advance in stock racing. The 23-year-old American drove for AM racing in the Xfinity series, where she placed 32nd. Her best finish in the series was at Ag-Pro 300 in 12th position.

Ad

Trending

Hailie Deegan is on vacation with her family. She recently shared a carousel of pictures on Instagram with her followers. The caption read:

"Lil weekend vacation 🌴🌊"

Ad

The former NASCAR driver wore a coral blue tank top and paired it with white shorts. She accessorized the outfit with a gold chain and black sunglasses.

The post comprised pictures of her, her family, food, and the views. Deegan and her family seem to be vacationing at Alys Beach in Florida.

Hailie Deegan had a rough start to her debut race. For her, the street course was new. She managed to keep a clean race and climb up the grid with her rivals also enduring bad luck. She spoke to Dalton Hopkins after the race and said:

Ad

"Yeah I mean, I think it was a fun experience. I had a blast. I mean my goal for this, I didn’t have like this huge expectation. Especially for this one just because it’s a street course. I don’t want to do anything dumb to where I hurt the car and lose out on track time. So, I kind of went into this weekend like, okay, like 95% cautiously aggressive, learn as much as I can."

Ad

More so use all the time, valuable time that I could to get experience. So, going into it, I knew I was going to be off a little bit here. I think I’m really looking forward to Barber [Motorsports Park], because I’ve been there before," she added.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The next race at Barber Motorsports Park on May 4 will be broadcast on FOX Sports 1 from 11:30 AM ET.

When Hailie Deegan opened up about handling social media criticism

Former NASCAR driver Hailie Deegan opened up about making her open-wheel debut at St. Petersburg. In a 2019 interview, she spoke about the criticism she came under on social media.

Deegan spoke about how she runs her own social media accounts in an attempt to connect with her fans. When asked if the negative comments under her posts on various platforms affect her, Deegan replied:

Ad

"In the end, I don't let it get to me. … They don't understand the full story or the full picture, and that's why I try to be honest on social media and give people the full stories. But you can never make everyone happy, and no matter what situation you're in, not everyone's going to be happy and OK with it."

Ad

Deegan added how negative comments about her age or gender don't affect her and discourage her from posting on social media.

"So there's always going to be that person that doesn't want a girl driver, that thinks you're too young to be racing, that doesn't think you should post [something on social]. It just comes down to what you want to do and what you think you should do," Hailie Deegan said.

Deegan often posts about her race or other day-to-day activities on her social media accounts.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback