HMD Motorsports racer Hailie Deegan keeps it basic in white t-shirt and cargo jeans at 'St. Pete track walk day '

Former NASCAR driver Hailie Deegan is all set to make her Indycar NXT debut at St. Petersburg on Sunday March 2. Deegan recently shared a picture of her track walk ahead of the race with her 1.6 million followers on Instagram.

Ad

The former NASCAR and Xfinity driver, who is the daughter of motocross driver Brian Deegan, will be driving for HMD Motorsports in the car #38. Coming into Indy NXT, Hailie Deegan has an impressive resume. She has driven in the NASCAR truck series for three seasons while also competing in the Xfinity series for half a season.

In 2020, Deegan did well in the ARCA Menards Series where she ended up finishing third overall. The American had to discontinue with her Xfinity season as she couldn't secure any sponsorships which are very crucial to advance further in the series. Deegan hence decided to take up Indy NXT.

Ad

Trending

However, the shift from stock car to open wheel has not been an easy one for Deegan. During the testing, which took place on January 15-16 at the Sebring International Raceway in Florida, the rookie seemed to struggle as she finished last on the time charts during the two-day test. As the first race of the season approaches, Deegan seems to be preparing for the same in full swing. The 23-year-old was seen doing a track walk around St. Petersburg track with her team ahead of the upcoming race on Sunday.

Ad

Deegan recently shared post of her track walk on Instagram, with her caption reading:

St.Pete track walk day ☀️🌴 @monsterenergy

Ad

In the post, Hailie Deegan is seen wearing a basic white T-shirt and cargo jeans that emit very comfortable yet elegant. Deegan paired the white Monster energy T-shirt with blue cargo pants. She paired the outfit with basic black sunglasses. Deegan was also seen sporting the white and grey Adidas sambas shoes.

Hailie Deegan struggles at the Indy NXT practice.

NASCAR Production Days - Daytona - Source: Getty

While speaking to presenter, Jamie Little, Deegan commented how difficult the cars are to drive in Indy NXT and how she has had to make changes in her approach.

Ad

"So I talked to her yesterday and said, 'What's the biggest difference for you?' She said, 'These cars are so hard to drive, I've had to change the way I work out, trying to build up that muscle, my hands are small and they want to fall off the wheel,'" Little said (0:36).

Ad

Expand Tweet

On Friday, during her first practice session, Deegan found herself last on the time charts. The lap times that she put in were three seconds slower than her rookie teammate, Sophia Floersch. Practice two saw no improvement as well, as Deegan stayed at the back of the time charts.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback