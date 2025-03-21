HMD Motorsports racer Sophia Floersch captures radiant sunlit selfie in latest IG update 

Sophia Floersch made her debut in the Indy NXT by Firestone open-wheel auto racing series on March 2 in St. Petersburg, Florida. She qualified in the 17th position on Saturday with HMD Motorsports in car #24. On Sunday she finished the race in 12th place.

Prior to her Indy NXT debut, the former F3 driver was backed by Alpine. During the 2020 Le Mans 24 Hours, she helped the Richard Mille Racing team of all-female racing drivers secure ninth place. She also raced in the European Le Mans series in 2021 in the LMP2 class, where she secured two podium finishes. She became the first female driver to score points in the Formula 3 championship in 2023.

Floersch has shared a selfie with her followers on her Instagram story in a white puffer with black-tinted gold-framed sunglasses. She tagged the location as Vila Vita Pannonia, a four-star hotel in Austria.

Sophia Floersch via Instagram story @sophiafloersch

Sophia Floersch is in the country for a workshop. She was one of the guest speakers at the event.

The 24-year-old has raced most of her life in Europe but seems to be adapting well to the American racing scene and has been loving it. While in conversation with FOX 13 Tampa Bay she expressed how she felt about her decision:

"The end of last year, we were just like, ‘Okay, are we going to do Formula Two or are we actually going to America to see that huge market, that great racing which is happening here in the Indy NXT?' I'm super happy that we actually made the decision."

Floersch will next compete in the Indy NXT race at Barber Motorsports Park in Alabama on May 4.

Sophia Floersch on continuing racing in the United States

Sophia Floersch joined HMD Motorsports for her maiden season in the Indy NXT Series. She made her debut at the St. Petersburg Grand Prix finishing P12.

Prior to her debut in the American racing scene, Floersch raced in many European racing events. Asked by Jeroen Demmendaal of Feeder Series why she would like to continue racing in the United States, she explained:

"Obviously in every sport, everywhere you go, there’s politics. And I think that’s normal nowadays, and you will never get it out. But here the sport is still in focus. It’s still about pure racing here and I’m just excited to get going.

I didn’t have a race weekend myself yet, so it’s always difficult to say, but from talking to every single driver who went here, they are all like, ‘I’m never, ever going back to Europe. America is the best racing place to be because the car is great, the teams are great and it’s actually fun to do.’ I just hope that I also get that feeling over the next couple of weeks and months.”

Sophia Floersch will be looking forward to continue building on her racing career in the United States.

