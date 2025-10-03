How Andretti's technical handshake with Coyne could reshape IndyCar's competitive balance

Dale Coyne Racing announced its technical alliance with Andretti Global last month along with the announcement of Dennis Hauger joining DCR. Coyne’s team had a difficult last few years before the 2025 season, but the team resurged with Rinus VeeKay. However, rookie Jacob Abel had a dismal season, finishing last in the standings.

However, Rinus VeeKay showcased the potential of DCR, who have now become a midfield team, and along with the Andretti Global alliance have the potential to shake up the IndyCar competitive balance. Let's have a detailed look at it and how the balance might be shifted.

The Dale Coyne Racing and Andretti Global technical alliance explained

Andretti Global had a technical alliance with Meyer Shank Racing from 2020 to 2024. During the previous partnership with MSR, Andretti provided race engineers to run the cars, the dampers, and chassis setup information. However, the deal with DCR isn't the same

With IndyCar being a spec series, the dampers are one of the primary sources of performance differentiation, making them crucial and generally a part of a technical alliance. Andretti will limit the services to componentry and information.

Michael Cannon, who joined DCR earlier this year, will lead the other department. As a result, DCR will not be fully relying on Andretti for the setup, but will have access to the information and vice versa.

Dale Coyne Racing-Andretti Global alliance can repeat what AJ Foyt Racing accomplished with the Team Penske alliance

Michael Cannon, also known as the Adrian Newey of IndyCar, was at AJ Foyt Racing when the AFR signed a technical alliance with Team Penske. Although Cannon left AFR ahead of the 2025 season, David Malukas and Santino Ferrucci did exceptionally well for a team that was struggling until the end of the 2023 season.

Santino Ferrucci finished 9th in standing in 2024, but Sting Ray Robb struggled that year. In 2025, Malukas and Ferrucci respectively finished P11 and P15 in the standings, with both drivers sharing three podiums between them. Team Penske also signed prodigy David Malukas as Will Power's replacement for the 2026 season.

The Andretti Global and Dale Coyne Racing technical alliance has a similar tone to it. Michael Cannon joined PREMA Racing ahead of the 2025 season but soon left the Italian table and joined Dale Coyne Racing after the Indy 500.

As the season ended, Andretti Global announced its technical alliance with DCR. Dennis Hauger, who was an Andretti Global driver, also signed with Dale Coyne Racing. Hauger will likely spend a season or two with DCR, like Malukas did with AJ Foyt Racing, before making a move to Andretti Global.

Dale Coyne Racing owner expects a strong two-way relationship with Andretti Global

DCR doesn't only expect to take information from Andretti Global, but also expects to provide them with insights. Team Penske and Chip Ganassi Racing already have a technical alliance with another team, and Andretti Global's signing the same means that the TWG Motorsports team will have the same amount of data as the other top teams.

Also, Michael Cannon’s presence at Dale Coyne Racing will be a big boost. Cannon has also previously worked with Craig Hampson, who joined Andretti a few years back

“We will use our people to do the engineering and meet with them (Andretti) probably once a week. Then once we get into the season, we’ll do a pre-brief for the races and a post-debrief after, and meetings before each race to discuss our philosophy, their philosophy, what's going on, how we're setting the cars up – they'll be helping us,” said Dale Coyne (via Racer)

“I’m really excited about the two organizations coming together like this. There's so many things that they do well, and then maybe they learn some stuff from us too, because I think we’re a good team and we build solid cars,” he added

A strong lineup for Dale Coyne Racing going into the 2026 season

2025 Indy NXT championship, Dennis Hauger dominated the grid this season. Although Rinus VeeKay left the team, DCR has found a strong replacement in the form of Hauger. In terms of the other seat, chances of Jacob Abel getting another shot seem unlikely, with Conor Daly suggesting on the Speed Street podcast that Romain Grosjean is likely to partner Hauger at DCR next season.

Keeping all these factors in mind, it is likely that Dale Coyne Racing will make a big jump next season and will shake up the order. By how much will depend on the efficiency of the alliance and how long it takes for the teams to gel into the alliance.

