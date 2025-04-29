How does the community celebrate the iconic Indy 500 month? All you need to know about the decor, porch parties, and more

  • home icon
By Chionia Colaco
Modified Apr 29, 2025 18:33 IST
The 107th Running of Indianapolis 500 - Source: Getty
The Indy 500 is less than a month away, and the festivities in Indianapolis have begun. The 109th running of the Indianapolis 500 will take place on May 25.

When it comes to the Indy 500, the celebrations aren't just limited to the track; rather, they go beyond as the communities all around Indianapolis put out their race-themed decorations, partake in various parades, and so on.

As Douglas Boles, President of Indianapolis Motor Speedway, once said, via the Indianapolis Motor Speedway website:

"Community is one of the many ways May is special. Throughout the city, our neighbors, partners and local organizations roll out the checkered carpet to welcome visitors and gather together to ensure the Indy 500 is truly ‘The Greatest Spectacle in Racing."
also-read-trending Trending

Here are some of the community celebrations that take place throughout Indianapolis from May 1 right up to the day of the race.

1. Indianapolis 500-themed Porch Parties

Porch parties are one of the most popular forms of celebration throughout the month. The fans decorate their houses, bars, balconies, and anywhere family and friends can get together and celebrate the 'Greatest Spectacle of Racing'. They decorate the space with checkered flags, the green flag, and various other things significant to the race. The fans go as far as making race-themed food like a checkered flag cake or a car shape carved out of a fruit.

Fans also make a porch party kit, which is handed out to the fans on a first-come, first-served basis, and they also organize various other things like race-themed educational sessions or race-themed literature sessions so that there's something for everybody. At the end of the month, a winner is picked out for the best-decorated house.

2. Indy 500 Countdown Signage

Along with various other decorations, the towns also have countdown signage, along with various art installations made by local artists next to them. The roads where the signages are hung up get named after previous Indy 500 winners. A micro-event under this is the Fashion Fridays, where fans dress up according to the racing theme every Friday leading up to the 'Greatest Spectacle of Racing'.

In addition to all of this, another unique event is the 'naturalization ceremony'. The event will be hosted by IMS for the fourth year in a row, during the first practice session. During the ceremony, 33 people from around the world will be taken in as American citizens.

3. Bike to the 500

It is an environment-friendly initiative undertaken by the bike club of Indianapolis. Fans will ride their bikes to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in time for the pre-race ceremonies. This event requires the biker to register in advance to avoid confusion on the day.

