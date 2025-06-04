How old is Marco Andretti's daughter? Racer's discipline attempt with Miura takes a comical turn

On June 3, Andretti Autosport driver Marco Andretti shared a heartwarming video of his daughter, Miura, on social media. The clip captured Miura and her father in a playful moment.
During last year’s Indianapolis 500 weekend, Marco Andretti got engaged to his girlfriend, Billie Jo Powers. A few months later, on September 17, the couple celebrated the arrival of their daughter, Miura. This month, their daughter will turn nine months old.
Andretti recently shared a video of his daughter on Instagram. The clip shows Miura dressed in a pink onesie, sitting excitedly in a stroller, trying to open a drawer, when Andretti asks her not to. After briefly listening to him, she begins the same attempt again. He jokingly captioned the post with a brief explanation of the moment captured in the video.
"Disciplining is going well. My 8 month old isn’t playing me already at all," wrote the American driver.
Marco Andretti jokes about sharks receiving a week of honor while women receiving only a day
On May 11, Marco Andretti posted an Instagram story featuring a screenshot of a conversation with his fiancée, Billie Jo Powers. In the post, he wished her a 'Happy Mother's Day' and humorously pointed out that women get only one day of celebration, while Sharks are honored for an entire week.
Mother's Day, which falls on the second Sunday of May, was the reason behind Marco’s message to his partner. The screenshot showed him starting the conversation by telling her it was her special day. When Billie responded with a smiley face and a 'thank you' message, Marco followed it up with a joke.
"You get a day. Sharks get a week," wrote Andretti.
'Shark Week,' a popular annual event on the Discovery Channel, features a full week of shark-focused programming, including documentaries and specials that highlight everything from conservation to debunking common myths. In 2025, it’s scheduled to run from July 6 to July 13.
In response to Marco’s joke referencing this summer tradition, Billie replied with three laughing-while-crying emojis.
Andretti, who was in action at the 109th running of the Indy 500, had to bow out of the Greatest Spectacle of Racing only after four laps. The attempt marked his 20th consecutive Indianapolis 500 appearance.
