"I almost cried" - When Romain Grosjean couldn't handle a surreal ovation by IndyCar fans

Romain Grosjean joined the world of IndyCar after his fireball F1 crash at the Bahrain GP. The Frenchman, who was fortunate to get out of the car alive, left the F1 world. However, being a true racer at heart needing the adrenaline rush and joined IndyCar. Grosjean detailed the experience of scoring a podium at Laguna Seca during his debut season.

Romain Grosjean signed with Dale Coyne Racing in 2021 for his debut IndyCar season. The Frenchman struggled at the ovals and superspeedways, as they require a unique skillse but was quick at the permanent and street circuits.

As the former F1 driver secured a podium at Laguna Seca while chasing Colton Herta for the win, he highlighted what it felt like to be on the podium with fans cheering for him. He said (via clemsonwire.usatoday.com) in September 2021:

“This is all difficult to describe, but it’s just been incredible. When I got the podium, when I got the ovation, I almost cried, and I don’t cry very often. It’s been more than anything I could imagine.

“Without the fans, we wouldn’t be racing. Without the fans, there wouldn’t be any TV viewership. If there’s no viewership, there’s no sponsor. If there’s no sponsor, there’s no job. They are a very important part of what we do, but what they give me back is just incredible. So, I wanted to share with them the podium.”

Romain Grosjean was the fastest car on track in the final laps of the 2021 Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey at Laguna Seca.

The Frenchman made a bold move going into the corkscrew and caught the race leader Colton Herta at the rate of knots. However, he ran out of laps and finished just over three seconds behind the Andretti driver.

Grosjean made three podiums during his debut IndyCar season, including a P2 finish at the Road course race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The Frenchman's impressive performances helped him find a seat at Andretti Global for the 2022 season.

Romain Grosjean takes up the reserve driver role at PREMA Racing

Romain Grosjean raced for Juncos Hollinger Racing during the 2024 IndyCar season.

However, JHR announced Sting Ray Robb and Conor Daly as their 2025 driver lineup, leaving Grosjean without a seat. At PREMA’s livery launch in Charlotte, North Carolina, the former F1 driver was announced as the reserve driver for the Italian team.

About Grosjean's signing, PREMA Racing IndyCar CEO Piers Phillips said (via Live launch event):

“Having Romian can't see him with the light. So apologies, but Romain Grosjean is our reserve driver. We're obviously incredibly privileged to have him in the team as well, and really looking forward to some successful times ahead.”

Romain Grosjean, with his years of open-wheel racing experience, will assist Callum Ilott and Robert Shwartzman, as well as take on simulator duties at the PREMA factory.

