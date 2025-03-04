"I can see jealousy pretty easily" - When Danica Patrick called out her IndyCar rivals

Danica Patrick is arguably the most recognisable female in motorsports and is still idolised by the upcoming female drivers. The American is the only female racing driver to have won an IndyCar series race and to lead the iconic Indy 500 and Daytona 500 races. Patrick sat for an interview with AZCentral in May 2018 before her final IndyCar race and called out her rivals.

Danica Patrick led laps on her debut Indy 500 in 2005 and finished the race in P4. The former IndyCar driver was on the page of the Sports Illustrated magazine that year. Since then, she's been the only driver to have been featured on the front cover of the magazine.

Turning Point Inaugural-Eve Ball Held In Washington, D.C. - Source: Getty

Danica Patrick came out and detailed how some drivers were jealous of the appreciation she was getting. Although Patrick did get attention because she was the first female IndyCar driver, most of the appreciation came from the fact that the American was somewhat successful in the series and was the first woman to do so.

Speaking about the jealousy from the rivals and detailing the reason behind it, Patrick said:

“I can see jealously pretty easily. Insecurity is what it really is. There were people who seemed like they had tougher shells to crack that were really nice to me. I think that’s because they were some of the drivers who were more confident in their abilities and less threatened. The more insecurity, the more outward projection towards me of jealousy or negativity. I don’t get that offended because I can see what it is.”

The 2018 Indy 500 was Danica Patrick's last race of her IndyCar as well as professional racing career. After the 42-year-old decided to hang up her helmet, she decided to take on the challenge of becoming a reporter and worked with the Sky group. She has recently been involved in the world of politics, supporting Donald Trump during the 2024 presidential elections.

Danica Patrick celebrated Tulsi Gabbard's appointment as the Director of National Intelligence

Danica Patrick was spotted at multiple rallies to support Donald Trump and even spoke on behalf of the US President. Tulsi Gabbard was recently appointed as the Director of National Intelligence (DNI), and Patrick was present for Gabbard's hearing.

Danica Patrick, who is also a good friend of Gabbard, congratulated the Republican on becoming the DNI as she uploaded a post on Instagram. The caption read:

“So proud of @TulsiGabbard for showing the poise and presence needed to be our director of national intelligence. Not only does her 22 years of service to our country in office and in uniform prove her heart and competence.... but her friends and family do too. The kind of people she attracts are the best kind. Honest, caring, down to earth, and strong.”

Patrick was also present for Donald Trump's inauguration ceremony and the oath-taking ceremony at the Capitol Rotunda in Washington DC.

