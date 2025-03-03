  • home icon
  "I'd love to drive one": When NASCAR royalty Dale Earnhardt Jr. expressed his interest in IndyCar

“I’d love to drive one”: When NASCAR royalty Dale Earnhardt Jr. expressed his interest in IndyCar

By Yash Mani
Modified Mar 03, 2025 21:22 IST
NASCAR Cup Series Daytona 500 - Source: Getty
Dale Earnhardt Jr. during the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series Daytona 500 (Source: Getty)

NASCAR legend and two-time Daytona 500 winner Dale Earnhardt Jr. once expressed his desire to compete in IndyCar. Earnhardt never competed in an official open-wheel race across his career that lasted over two decades.

NASCAR Hall of Famer and second-generation driver Dale Jr. remains one of the most popular racing figures in the history of the sport. Despite never winning the Cup Series championship in his career, the 50-year-old has achieved numerous feats in his career, both as a driver and a team owner, carrying forward the Earnhardt legacy.

However, one experience that eluded him was competing in an IndyCar race—a possibility that intrigued him. During an interview with ESPN in 2009, Earnhardt Jr. shared his admiration for IndyCar and revealed that he would love to test an Indy car if given the chance.

The idea of racing at the legendary Indianapolis 500 fascinated Earnhardt. However, he also acknowledged that scheduling conflicts with NASCAR’s Coca-Cola 600 made it nearly impossible. He said:

"I'd love to drive one [Indy car], to go to the track and put some laps."

Despite his desire to pilot an Indy car, Dale Earnhardt Jr. was clear that he would not compete in both the Indianapolis 500 and the Coca-Cola 600 on the same day. The logistical challenge of competing in two of the grueling races back-to-back was something he wasn’t keen on attempting. He added:

"Should the schedules work out one day, I think you'll find a lot of [NASCAR] guys interested in coming here and running the Indy 500."

How many drivers have attempted the IndyCar and NASCAR Memorial Day Double?

The Indianapolis 500 and Coca-Cola 600 are two of the most prestigious events in IndyCar and NASCAR, respectively. The Indianapolis 500, known as The Greatest Spectacle in Racing, takes place in the early afternoon, while the Coca-Cola 600, NASCAR's longest race, runs later in the evening. Over the years, only a handful of drivers have attempted the challenge of competing in both events on the same day.

The first driver to take on the Double was John Andretti in 1994, setting the stage for future crossovers. However, the most remarkable effort came in 2001, when Tony Stewart became the only driver in history to complete all 1,100 miles of both races. Stewart finished sixth at Indianapolis and third at Charlotte.

Other drivers who have attempted the Memorial Day Double include:

Robby Gordon (five times)

Tony Stewart (1999, 2001)

Kurt Busch (2014)

Kyle Larson (2024)

Most recently, Hendrick Motorsports' Kyle Larson attempted the challenge in 2024. However, a rain delay at Indianapolis disrupted his plans, and he was unable to make it to Charlotte in time for the start of the Coca-Cola 600.

Edited by Tushar Bahl
