“I drive with my heart” - When Helio Castroneves opened up on IndyCar championship showdown against Scott Dixon

Helio Castroneves and Scott Dixon are one of the biggest names in the world of American motorsports. The two legends have locked horns several times in the past and there was a time back in 2013 when Castroneves talked about his IndyCar championship tussle against Dixon.

Ad

In the 2013 IndyCar season, Helio Castroneves and Scott Dixon fought tooth and nail for the title. While Dixon ultimately amassed the prize with 577 points in comparison to Castroneves' 550, during the campaign, the Brazilian driver specifically shed light on his fight against The Iceman.

"I would not be a good poker player. You pretty much know where I stand. I drive with my heart. I get excited. People know when I'm happy or mad. I've always been like that. It's part of who I am," Castroneves said via USA Today.

Ad

Trending

Helio Castroneves has been competing on a part-time basis in IndyCar for Meyer Shank Racing. Scott Dixon, on the other hand, will enter the 2025 season to get his hands on a record-equalling seventh championship title.

Scott Dixon felt it was 'tough' for Helio Castroneves to not win IndyCar title

While Helio Castroneves gave his verdict on his 2013 title fight against Scott Dixon back in the day, the latter also talked about the same. Moreover, the 44-year-old insisted that Castroneves found it tough to digest the thought of not winning the IndyCar title in 2013.

Ad

"Helio is genuine, but it always comes with a bit of fluff. I actually find that part of him fun and exciting. He makes it fun. Each year, you know he's going to be in the championship hunt. He's come close several times, but he's also won the Indy 500 three times. If you ask him which he'd prefer, I know he'd say three Indys" Scott Dixon said.

Ad

He further added.

"He's very accomplished. He's won 28 races (CART and IndyCar), so it has to be tough for him to come so close in the championship a lot of times and not win it. Who knows? Maybe this is his year," Dixon said via the aforemenioned source.

Helio Castroneves has so far competed in a mammoth 315 IndyCar races. Moreover, the 49-year-old has also gone on to clinch 25 race wins, 84 podium finishes, and an impressive 48 pole positions. His most recent outing in the highest class of open-wheel racing in America came at the 2024 edition of the XPEL Grand Prix.

Castroneves also recently tried his hands for the very first time at the NASCAR Cup Series (stock car racing). He competed for the Concord, North Carolina-based Trackhouse Racing in the iconic Daytona 500 event. However, his outing ended with an unfortunate DNF.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback