"I feel really sad we made contact there": When Scott Dixon apologized to former teammate after causing 8-car wreck at St. Petersburg

IndyCar driver Scott Dixon was involved in an 8-car crash at the 2023 St. Petersburg Grand Prix on the opening lap. The Chip Ganassi Racing driver pushed Felix Rosenqvist into the wall, and a traffic jam crash behind them led to mayhem. Dixon however came out and apologized for his actions after the crash.

Scott Dixon and Felix Rosenqvist are good friends, as they were teammates during the 2019 and 2020 IndyCar seasons on the Chip Ganassi Racing team. Dixon was apologetic after the crash and detailed how he didn't notice Rosenqvist on his outside on Lap 1.

“Felix is my best friend, man. I feel really sad that we made contact there. I thought I was clear. I feel really bad for Felix,” said Scott Dixon (via NBC)

“I was just trying to get through the first couple of turns. I think he (Dixon) didn’t know I was there. It sucks. We had a good chance today. Really bummed about it. Not the way we want to start. Maybe it’s something we have to talk about, but it’s hard racing in IndyCar, and it can go that way pretty quickly through those first few corners,” Felix Rosenqvist said, as he explained the details of the crash.

Rolex 24 at Daytona - Source: Getty

Felix Rosenqvist started P8 at 2023 St. Pete GP whereas Scott Dixon started behind him in P9. The CGR driver overtook the Swedish driver going into Turn 1. However, as the cars leave the airstrip and go into the technical section of turns 2 and 3, the track narrows, and that is what caught Dixon and Rosenqvist out.

Dixon didn't realize he had the Arrow McLaren on his outside going into Turn 3, and a narrowing track meant Rosenqvist hit the outside wall. Behind the Swedish driver, a brake check resulted in multiple drivers including Helio Castroneves, Santino Ferrucci, Devlin DeFrancesco, Sting Ray Robb, and Simon Pagenaud involved in a traffic jam crash that brought out the Red Flag.

Scott Dixon was the only driver who escaped unharmed from the crash and went on to finish on the podium.

Scott Dixon details why fans should root for him ahead of the 2025 IndyCar season

With the 2025 IndyCar season on the horizon, the social media handle of IndyCar has been uploading videos of its drivers revealing why fans should root for him ahead of the 2025 IndyCar season. Graham Rahal, Jacob Abel, and Santino Ferrucci are some of the drivers whose video was shared by IndyCar.

Motorsport reporter Bob Pockrass shared IndyCar's video on his social media accounts on X where Scott Dixon answered the question. The Chip Ganassi Racing driver said,

“Well the question is probably why shouldn't they? No, I don't know. I feel like, you know, Chip Ganassi Racing, Pensi bank, you know, there's lots of things to go for, you know, try and celebrate a seventh championship, a victory at the speedway. There's lots of positives to cheer me on I think.”

Scott Dixon revealed the possibility of winning his seventh IndyCar title, which will put him equal on record with AJ Foyt, who holds the record for most IndyCar championships at 7.

