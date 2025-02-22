"I’m anxious to get back in my race car": When Brittany Force opened up on her brutal NHRA crash

Brittany Force, a 16-time NHRA race winner, is one of the most well-known woman drivers in American motorsports. Back in 2018, she talked about her brutal crash in the season-opening race at the Auto Club Raceway in Ponoma, California. Let's look back at that interview with the 2025 season days away.

In that event, Brittany Force's Top Fuel Dragster (starting in the right lane) lost traction in the first round of eliminations, she made a hard left toward the left, and the car made contact with Terry Haddock’s machinery and the left side of her car made solid contact with the concrete barrier.

Following the brutal hit, she was understandably shaken. Via John Force Racing's Q&A, Brittany opened up about the crash and said:

"I got banged up pretty good but I’m getting better each day. I’m anxious to get back in my race car. I’ve been taking it easy and resting up at home. There’s not much else for me to do. It’s all just a matter of time." (Via: nbcsports)

Brittany Force is a two-time champion of the National Hot Rod Championship. She won the title in the 2017 and 2022 editions.

Brittany Force on 'support' from family post-Ponoma crash

While Brittany Force admitted to feeling the effects of her 2018 crash, via the same Q&A, she also talked about her family's support. The Force's have been in racing for a long time and Brittany's father John Force, is a former 16-time champion in the NHRA.

The 38-year-old specifically talked about how her family supported her following the crash.

"My family has been really supportive through this whole process. They were right there with me in the hospital. I’ve had a full house for the past week being checked up on by my parents, my sisters, my nephews, my niece, my friends and my boyfriend. My team has been calling and texting around the clock making sure I’m okay. Really, all the people close to me have been there for me." Brittany added.

Notably, Brittany Force's sister Courtney married Indycar veteran Graham Rahal in 2015. The latter has been competing in the highest class of open-wheel racing in America since 2008.

Moreover, he has so far managed an impressive 278 race starts. In last year's campaign, the 36-year-old amassed 251 points that proved good enough for an 18th-place finish. Ahead of the upcoming NHRA and IndyCar season, both Brittany and Rahal are preparing themselves.

The former made appearances at the Bradenton Motorsport Park for Monster Energy whereas Rahal was seen taking RLL Racing's car for a spin at the pre-season Sebring test.

