“I learn about myself”: When Danica Patrick opened up on the benefits of her venture after retiring from racing

Danica Patrick transitioned into a whole new world after calling time on her illustrious racing career following the conclusion of the 2018 NASCAR season. The Wisconsin-born race car driver developed into one of motorsport's most recognizable figures during her active years of racing.

While many athletes often struggle to adjust to the demands of life away from the spotlight of their respective sports, Patrick found purpose in a rather different kind of platform—podcasting. The former IndyCar driver shifted focus to podcasting after a subtle, unconventional turn of events.

While trying to promote the books she wrote following the conclusion of her career via several podcasts, the idea of hosting her own podcast materialized. Sharing her thoughts on it in an interview with Miami Living Magazine in December 2019, Danica Patrick detailed how much growth her podcast, titled Pretty Intense, has helped her achieve.

“The podcast has helped me grow a lot. The intention for the word is that the things that I do—does it help me grow or does it not? And the thing is about growth, it never comes from your comfort zones, so, how far and how many times can I step outside my comfort zone to find growth?”

“I’ve learned so much about being interviewed through interviewing. I learn about myself through it, too.”

Danica Patrick has since taken her venture into podcasting and the media a notch higher, as she now hosts several high-profile personalities on her podcast and also stars in key events, including Formula 1 races for Sky Sports F1, among other television channels.

When Danica Patrick named a phobia she had to overcome

Danica Patrick during an IndyCar race. Source: Getty

Danica Patrick, like many individuals, had a few phobias while learning her craft in motorsports. The former IndyCar driver once opened up about a particular fear she had to overcome.

The 43-year-old, who made a name as a trailblazer in a male-dominated sport, detailed how she had feelings of inadequacy and self-doubt early in her career. Sharing her thoughts in a November 2021 interview with Bruce Dennill, she stated:

“A million! There are many things that I’ve had to overcome. I’ve had to overcome the fear of not being good enough. I think that was a programming I got from a young age, from my dad pushing and pushing me.

…My dad pushed me a lot and I had this sort of narrative in my head that nothing was ever good enough. If anyone ever criticised me for being lazy or not trying hard enough, I would get defensive.

…It’s something I feel like I’ve had to deal with, and I’ve had to learn how to take compliments and to own the good things I have done, and to acknowledge that they are enough and that I am enough.”

Overcoming this fear indeed had a profound impact on Danica Patrick’s career, as she went on to experience a stellar career that, to this day, remains the envy of many in motorsports.

The 43-year-old clinched a race victory in IndyCar — a feat no other female has ever achieved — as well as a pole position at the NASCAR Cup Series Daytona event. Patrick’s racecraft brilliance also earned her several accolades, including the Rookie of the Year award in her debut Indy 500 event, which she finished in fourth place.

