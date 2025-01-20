“I’ll keep racing as long as I can stand up”: When Roger Penske expressed unwavering IndyCar commitment amid career milestone

  • home icon
By Yash Mani
Modified Jan 20, 2025 10:23 IST
NASCAR Cup Series Championship - Source: Getty
Roger Penske prior to the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series Championship race (Source: Getty)

Racing mogul and IndyCar team owner Roger Penske once shared his commitment to the Indianapolis 500, a race that has defined much of his career. Team Penske has won 20 Indianapolis 500 races across its storied history.

The year was 1966 when then-29-year-old Roger Penske gave rise to a motorsports team - Penske Racing. Making its debut in winning fashion, the team secured a famous victory in the GT category of the 1966 24 Hours of Daytona. This instance would lay the foundations for one of America's most successful racing teams.

Team Penske, as it is now known, has won 20 IndyCar titles, five NASCAR Cup Series Championships, two IMSA SportsCar titles, and much more. It has dominated at the iconic Indy 500 race, winning the 108-year-old event 20 times.

This winning culture can be traced to its visionary owner, Roger Penske. He outlined his unwavering resolve during the team’s 50th anniversary celebrations and the 100th edition of the Indianapolis 500 in 2016. Penske said during the team's media tour in Charlotte:

"I’ll keep racing as long as I can stand up. We’re not stopping at 16, 17, 18, 19 or 20,” he said. “Winning the 100th (Running of the Indianapolis 500) is very important to us. We’re going to take it one year at a time."

Team Penske’s history at the Indy 500 began with its first victory in 1972, achieved by driver Mark Donohue. Most recently, Josef Newgarden won the race back-to-back in 2023 and 2024. Rick Mears and Helio Castroneves are the other drivers to have won the Indianapolis 500 multiple times while driving for Team Penske.

Roger Penske reflects on receiving the 20th Borg Warner trophy

Earlier this year, Roger Penske and driver Josef Newgarden were presented with the "Baby Borg" trophies at The Henry Ford in Dearborn, Michigan. The Baby Borg trophies are the ones race-winning drivers and the race-winning team owners get to keep with them.

This was Penske's record 20th Borg Warner trophy. Reflecting on the milestone achievement, Penske said during the ceremony (via Forbes):

“At Team Penske, our greatest asset is our human capital; the knowledge and experience of our team, along with the continuity and commitment with our partners creates our competitive advantage. To be associated with the Borg-Warner Trophy is amazing and so special for us, because we know the hours and hours of dedication that goes into it.”

Alongside Newgarden, Roger Penske's drivers Will Power and Scott McLaughlin will compete for the team's 21st Indy 500 crown this season. The event is scheduled for Sunday, May 25, 2025.

More from Sportskeeda
