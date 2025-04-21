"I would love to get in a NASCAR": When Alex Palou revealed his non-IndyCar plans

Three-time IndyCar champion Alex Palou detailed his plans to race in different motorsport series, including NASCAR, after winning the 2024 championship. The Spaniard tested the Mercedes GT3 touring championship car around the IMS, which reinvigorated his curiosity for racing different styles of cars.

Ad

Alex Palou has predominantly raced in open-wheel racing championships from the beginning of his career. He started his professional racing career in the F4 championship and moved up the Formula ladder series, and eventually made it to IndyCar.

IMSA WeatherTech Championship Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring - Source: Getty

However, along the career ladder, the Spaniard also participated part-time in sports car/Touring championships like the Ferrari Challenge, Super GT, and the IMSA WeatherTech Sportscar championship. After winning the 2024 title, Palou sat for an interview with Sports Illustrated in October 2024 and detailed his non-IndyCar racing plans.

Ad

Trending

“The plan is to try and do more endurance races when time allows. I would like to try other cars, like NASCAR cars. I would love to get in a NASCAR on a road course and just try how it feels. But as well, only with preparation. Only if a good opportunity comes up,” said Alex Palou.

Ad

“I enjoy driving every single thing, but only if I can compete. If I cannot compete because of myself or the equipment, it’s a lot tougher,” he added.

Being in a competitive position in a competitive machinery is crucial for Palou to think about racing in series other than IndyCar. The Chip Ganassi Racing driver most recently raced in the IMSA championship in the GTP Class for Meyer Shank Racing.

Ad

Alex Palou started P2 at the 24 Hours of Daytona but suffered a rear suspension failure during the race, which derailed any chances for a win. The Spaniard also raced in the Sebring 12 Hours and finished P3 in the GTP class, just five seconds behind the winning Porsche.

Alex Palou on the chances of making an F1 move amid the Cadillac F1 project

Alex Palou signed with Arrow McLaren for the 2023 season. His role included the duties of McLaren F1 team test driver, and the possibility to join the F1 team. However, the then-standing CGR contract ruled out the move, which was then postponed for a year.

Ad

IMSA WeatherTech Championship Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring - Source: Getty

However, by then, McLaren had already signed Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris on long-term contracts. Palou failed to fulfill the Arrow McLaren contract and stayed with CGR, which led to a lawsuit from the Papaya team’s side.

Ad

With Cadillac getting the FOM approval for the 2026 F2 entry, Alex Palou was asked whether he's had a change of heart and would be open to moving to F1 if the opportunity presented itself. He said, (via IndyStar):

“No, not at all. It hasn’t changed anything. I think everybody knows I tried to pursue that three or four years ago, but it’s not the focus, and there’s been no dialogue.

Ad

“Whatever I say is probably problematic for me. I say I’m interested without that yet existing, I’ll get in trouble, and if I say I’m not interested, I could get in trouble,” added Palou when asked if he'd be interested in making a move for the Cadillac F1 seat."

Palou is currently leading the IndyCar championship, and given his trajectory at the beginning of the season, he is seemingly on his way to win his fourth IndyCar championship.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pranay Bhagi Pranay Bhagi is a motorsports journalist at Sportskeeda with over two years of experience in the industry. Having worked with respected platforms such as EssentiallySports and SportsRush, he has written nearly 2,000 articles covering the thrilling worlds of Formula 1 and NASCAR. Pranay’s knack for presenting unique angles and breaking down complex developments has established him as a reliable voice in the motorsports community.



Armed with a B.Sc. in Hospitality and Hotel Administration, Pranay’s professional journey reflects his dedication to accuracy and storytelling. His deep knowledge of motorsports allows him to anticipate trends, find engaging storylines, and mentor budding writers. He has also spearheaded initiatives to improve content efficiency, including leading workshops and presentations for fellow writers.



When not writing or analyzing motorsport races, Pranay enjoys traveling across India on his motorcycle, watching football, and indulging his curiosity by researching various interests. A devoted fan of Sebastian Vettel, Pranay admires the champion’s perseverance, integrity, and determination to fulfill dreams against all odds.



Balancing a love for both drivers and constructors, Pranay continues to bring insightful, ethical, and compelling content to motorsports fans worldwide. At Sportskeeda, he aims to enrich readers’ experience with his expertise and enthusiasm for the sport. Know More