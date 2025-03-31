“I love a tough challenge”: When Danica Patrick checked off her bucket list item in Boston

Former IndyCar star Danica Patrick once participated in a different kind of race, the iconic Boston Marathon. The retired driver reflected on her experience following the race.

Famous for her achievements as a race car driver, Danica Patrick is a multi-faceted individual who has tried her hand at multiple ventures. Since her retirement from racing in 2018, some of Patrick's biggest ventures include her work as an analyst, an entrepreneur, a media personality, and a podcast host.

Another significant juncture in her post-racing life came in 2021 when Patrick participated in the Boston Marathon. The Boston Marathon, the world's oldest annual marathon, is one of the most prestigious road races globally and a part of the World Marathon Majors.

Traditionally, runners must qualify by completing at least one 26.2-mile race. However, Patrick was able to participate in the event through a charity slot, running as a part of Team Speed of Light, the fundraising initiative of former New England Patriot Matt Light's foundation.

Patrick ran the race with bib No. 500, a nod from the organizers to her groundbreaking achievements in motorsport, including her historic runs at the Indianapolis 500 and Daytona 500. She finished the marathon in four hours, one minute, and 21 seconds.

Reflecting on her experience, Danica Patrick expressed after the event in 2021 (via The New York Times):

"I have only ever had one bucket list item. 1! That is to do a marathon. So, why not do the most famous and apparently hardest one, Boston. It’s no secret that I love a tough challenge. I’ve never ran a marathon, so why not do the most historic and iconic one first."

Danica Patrick ran as the honorary team captain of the Team Speed of Light. The foundation helps young people develop essential life skills through outdoor activities.

When Danica Patrick launched her own line of clothing

Beyond sports, Danica Patrick has made a name for herself in business. In 2017, she launched her own line of athletic clothing, Warrior by Danica Patrick, marking her official entry into the fashion industry. The collection includes leggings, hoodies, t-shirts, and other fitness apparel, available through her website, Warrior By Danica.

Discussing her inspiration for the brand, Patrick said in an interview in 2017 (via PEOPLE):

"I’ve always been interested in fashion. When I was a little girl, if I didn’t like my clothes, I would just cut them and make them look different. Now, athleisure clothes are pretty much what I live in. I have either bought or been sent so many different workout clothes that I have only become more critical. And I feel like I’m at a position now in my career and with my experience to be able to be able to do a great job."

Explaining the meaning behind the name Warrior, she added:

"I love the term weekend warrior. I feel like a warrior. I think it’s the perfect name, I think it conveys strength. But I said let’s drop the weekend part because I don’t want people to think they can only wear it on the weekends!"

Since her retirement post the 2018 Indy 500, Danica Patrick has continued to expand her brand beyond clothing. She launched her own line of scented candles called Voyant, as well as her wine brand Somnium. Additionally, she created her podcast, Pretty Intense.

