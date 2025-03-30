“I’m more of the dreamer”: When Danica Patrick expressed passion for her wine brand

Danica Patrick, the former racing driver, has been in the wine business for over a decade. In line with this, she took the time to talk about her brand, Somnium, back in 2022.

The 43-year-old visited Napa Valley in 2006, and from there, she got the idea of setting up her own wine business. However, it became a reality only in 2009 when she bought her first vineyard at Howell Mountain. Patrick's first, the 2014 Somnium Cabernet Sauvignon, hit the markets in 2017.

With her being in the wine business since 2009, she said regarding the Somnium brand in 2022 (via Hauteliving):

"Once I get an idea in my head, it really is hard to slow that engine down — pun intended. It is definitely in my nature to go all in. The only time I find myself stalling out or being a procrastinator is if I just don’t know what to do next, but as soon as I know what I want, then I go ahead. Things stall out once it gets time to scale and expand because I don’t know how to play that role. I’m more of the dreamer, the visionary."

Danica Patrick's Somnium brand crafts a portfolio of exclusive wines. She launched Danica Rose in 2020, which offers a taste of the Provence region.

Danica Patrick reveals legends she would've loved to race against

While Danica Patrick talked in detail about her foray into the wine business in 2020, she recently revealed motorsports legends that she would've loved to race against.

The 43-year-old said she would have liked to test her mettle against the NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Sr. (died on February 18, 2001) and Formula 1 legend Ayrton Senna (died May 1, 1994).

Patrick appeared on the Outkickthecoverage show and said:

"Well, so I'm assuming I'm going to be racing against them, they are not in my car, right? I'm racing against them, driving. Well, maybe I'll just do a hybrid. Let's see because I think I'd probably wanna see how I stacked up against Ayrton Senna, which was, he was one of the greats in Formula 1. Maybe get out there and door bang with Dale Earnhardt Sr."

Danica Patrick during her racing career, was quite a threat on the racing track. She made her IndyCar debut at the 2005 Toyota Indy 300, and in the same year, was chosen as the Indy 500 Rookie of the Year.

In 2008, she created history by becoming the first woman to collect a victory in IndyCar (Japan Indy 300). Moreover, to date, no other woman driver has been able to equal or break Patrick's record.

The 43-year-old's last outing as a competitive racing driver came at the 2018 Indy 500. Since then, she has launched her own podcast, "Pretty Intense", and is seen as a pundit in motorsports alongside managing her various businesses.

