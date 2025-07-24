"I'm totally pissed off": When Helio Castroneves lashed out at Alexander Rossi over IndyCar collision controversy

Four-time Indy 500 winner Helio Castroneves once fumed at Alexander Rossi following an on-track incident at the 2021 Long Beach event. During a warm-up session at the track, Castroneves ran into the back of then-Andretti Autosport driver Rossi.

Helio Castroneves was on a hot lap at the Long Beach track, and when Alexander Rossi suddenly came out of the pits, the former didn't have much time to react. As a consequence, Castroneves collided with Rossi and, following the incident, cut out an extremely frustrated figure.

Castroneves was livid with Rossi after the collision left his No. 06 Dallara-Honda badly damaged just a few hours in the lead-up to the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach.

"The guys coming out of the pits; they should take a look at what’s going on. Totally unnecessary. Totally unnecessary. I’m totally pissed off about it. It’s ridiculous. It’s absolutely insane," said Castroneves [Via: Racer].

Helio Castroneves is one of the most legendary names in the world of America's highest class of open-wheel racing. He has been competing in the sport since 2001 (now on a part-time basis) and has finished in second place four times in the drivers' standings.

His most recent outing in IndyCar came at the 2025 Indy 500. Moreover, the 50-year-old secured an impressive 10th-place finish driving for the Pataskala, Ohio-based Meyer Shank Racing team.

The other places in the top 10 were secured by Takuma Sato (P9), Conor Daly (P8), Christian Lundgaard (P7), Christian Rasmussen (P6), Santino Ferrucci (P5), Felix Rosenqvist (P4), Pato O'Ward (P3), David Malukas (P2), and Chip Ganassi Racing's Alex Palou (P1).

Helio Castroneves mentioned he felt like a 'brand new engine' ahead of 2025 Indy 500

While Helio Castroneves has had quite a few heated moments on the track in his long racing career, including the one with Alexander Rossi (2021), he was in an extremely upbeat mood ahead of May's 200-lap Indy 500. He did not even hesitate to say that he felt like a "brand new engine" at the age of 50 through an interaction with the Associated Press.

"I feel I have a brand new engine. I feel that I’m like ready to go. They say life starts at 50, so I’m ready to start again. I’m going to come back and try for six. I want a statue."

While talking about the Meyer Shank Racing team, he further added:

"Basically winning that fourth, putting the team on the map and they know that they can do it again, whether it’s me or my two other teammates. They know they can do it."

Had Helio Castroneves managed to win the 2025 edition of the Indy 500 (May 25), he would have become the out-and-out record holder for wins in the race. He is currently tied in fourth with AJ Foyt, Al Unser, and Rick Mears.

