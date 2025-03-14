“I had so much fun”: When Danica Patrick looked back on her swimsuit modelling experience

Danica Patrick, the 2008 Japan Indy 300 winner, is a well-known name in motorsports. Having brought the curtain down on her racing career in 2018, she took the time to talk about one of her off-track ventures (Posing for Sports Illustrated's swimsuit issue in 2008) in 2015.

In line with this, Danica Patrick revealed how excited she was during her 2008 and 2009 shoots for Sports Illustrated. Moreover, via Sports Illustrated, she added the following in April 2015 while talking about her shoot.

"You could actually say I was on the cover. I had a little image in the top right corner of the cover. I think Bar Refaeli was the cover girl that year. I had so much fun. It was a great experience and I loved it completely. Like, I wish I was a swimsuit model because it was really fun," Patrick said.

Over the years, Patrick has tried her hands at various things other than racing. From modeling to running her businesses to even sharing the screen as a motorsport pundit, she has become a popular figure in America.

Danica Patrick on drivers she would've loved to race against

While Danica Patrick talked about her 2008 swimsuit shoot in 2015, she recently had a fascinating conversation about racing with the Outkickthecoverage show.

She was asked to pick three drivers (dead or alive), she would've loved to lock horns with. In relation to this, she added:

"I'd probably wanna see how I stacked up against Ayrton Senna, he's one of the greatest in Formula 1. Maybe get out there and door bang with Dale Earnhardt Sr.. I obviously know junior super well. I drove for him, he's a friend and his wife Amy is great. But, you know, he was always known as 'The Intimidator'. So that would be a fun person to like. see like, what was that? And then, man, maybe some, who like put someone in my car . Who would I want to put in my car? I think I put Jesus in my car," Patrick said.

Patrick's last outing as a racing driver came in 2018 at the Indianapolis 500. She started competing in IndyCar from 2005 onwards and by 2012, she had made a name for herself in stock car racing.

Her first outing in the sport came in 2010 in the Xfinity Series whereas she made her Cup Series debut in 2012 at the Daytona 500. The 42-year-old, in her overall racing career in top American motorsports, amassed 116 IndyCar race starts, 191 Cup Series race starts, and 61 outings in the Xfinity series. Moreover, to date, she is the only woman to win a Grand Prix in the extremely competitive IndyCar series. In 2005, she was chosen as the Indy 500 Rookie of the Year.

