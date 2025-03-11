"I can't promise anything" - When Danica Patrick addressed GoDaddy's pretty sexist marketing tactics

Danica Patrick, the 2008 Indy Japan 300 winner, brought the curtain down on her racing career in 2018. She is the most successful woman in American motorsports, but back in 2013, she was in the limelight because of her then-controversial sponsor, GoDaddy.

In line with this, Danica Patrick sat for an exclusive interview with The New York Times Magazine back then. Specifically, while shedding light on the sexist commercials that GoDaddy used to put out, she had the following to add:

"I think in the past we’ve done things that have been polarizing, but GoDaddy is a growing company, and I think a lot of the things that we did created a ton of brand awareness. Now they have that awareness, they can tell people what they do," Patrick said.

Moreover, when she was further pressed on doing another ad with any type of nudity associated with it, she said:

"I can’t promise anything, but I don’t see that in the near future, no."

Patrick's last competitive outing came at the 2018 edition of the iconic Indianapolis 500.

Danica Patrick felt 'odds are not in favor' of women in motorsports

While Danica Patrick talked about her controversial sponsor GoDaddy in 2013, in 2023, during the Hungarian Grand Prix F1 weekend, she was asked to give her thoughts on the prospect of seeing more women drivers in racing.

In line with this, the 42-year-old painted an honest picture:

"As I’ve always said in my whole career, it takes 100 guys to come through to find a good one, and then it takes 100 girls. At the end of the day, I think that the nature of the sport is masculine. It’s aggressive. You have to, you know, handle the car — not only just the car, because that’s a skill, but the mindset that it takes to be really good is something that’s not normal in a feminine mind, in a female mind," Danica Patrick said via Planet F1 in 2023.

Since Danica Patrick, not many drivers have been able to make a huge mark in American motorsports. Her racing career at the very top began in 2005 at IndyCar's Toyota Indy 300 (Homestead).

From that point on, she never looked back as she went on to compete in other motorsports categories (while still taking part in IndyCar) like the NASCAR Cup Series (191 Grand Prix starts with seven top-tens and one pole position), NASCAR Xfinity Series (61 Grand Prix with seven top-tens and one pole position).

Her overall career came to an end in IndyCar when she competed in the 2018 Indianapolis 500 (as mentioned earlier). Since then, she has become a popular motorsports pundit covering Formula 1, IndyCar, and NASCAR.

