Danica Patrick, considered the most successful woman in American motorsports, is a well-known name. Since retiring, she has always found herself in the limelight for one reason or the other, and the same was the case in 2018, when he revealed the pop-sensation Drake (2014) as her favorite host of the ESPY (Excellence in Sports Performance Yearly awards) awards.

Ad

Danica Patrick hung up her racing boots after the end of the 2018 edition of the Indianapolis 500. The same year, she was presented with the opportunity to host the coveted ESPY awards (an award show been produced by ESPN since 1993), and ahead of the event, in an exclusive conversation, she talked about how she liked Drake's hosting antics in 2014.

"Well, I really liked Drake. I think he was probably one of my favorites. He was very funny and so much more of an actor and presenter than I thought he would be. I know he can sing and I know he’s got a good personality but at the ESPYs, that really gets the show through because you’ve got 20 minutes of onstage time by yourself." Patrick said via The Hollywood Reporter.

Ad

Trending

Before her 2018 hosting gig at the ESPY awards, she was a regular attendee at the event since 2005.

Danica Patrick on what fans could expect from her in the 2018 event

While Danica Patrick admitted to having Drake as her favorite host of the ESPY awards, in the same interview, she also asserted what fans could expect from her in the 2018 gig.

Ad

The former racing driver said:

"Well, I sure hope that they can find me funny. That’s a goal. Obviously the point of the show is to take people on an inspiring rollercoaster ride of sports, call out some people, make a few jokes, as well as talk about some important issues. Hopefully, we’ll make people laugh and make people cry within a couple of hours, and we’ll have done our job." Patrick said.

Ad

Danica Patrick, as a competitive driver, competed in top motorsports categories like the NASCAR Cup Series (191 races), Xfinity Series (61 races). She also tried her hands at the 'fastest racing earth,' IndyCar (116 appearances). Moreover, she's the only woman to win a race in the category (2008 Indy Japan 300).

While her days as a racing driver are long gone, she has transitioned into becoming an esteemed motorsport pundit. In recent years, the 42-year-old has made appearances as a pundit for top racing categories like IndyCar, NASCAR, and even the pinnacle of motor racing, Formula 1.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback