Former IndyCar driver Danica Patrick once predicted Arrow McLaren star Pato O'Ward as her favorite for the 2023 Indy 500 race. However, it was the two-time IndyCar Series champion Josef Newgarden who emerged as the ultimate winner that year.

Ever since her retirement from racing back in 2018, Danica Patrick has found immense success as an analyst. Alongside hosting the Pretty Intense podcast, Patrick remains an active commentator and pundit for broadcasting teams of FOX Sports, NBC Sports and Sky Sports F1.

A pole winner at the iconic Indianapolis 500 herself, Patrick has been a part of NBC Sports' broadcast of the race for six consecutive seasons since 2019. Ahead the 2023 Indy 500, the one-time IndyCar race winner was asked about her favorite for that year's race.

Speaking to For The Win, she backed Arrow McLaren's youngster Pato O'Ward. Patrick said (via USA Today):

"Pato O'Ward keeps sticking out to me in my mind. I get a good energy [from him. I think he’s super fast, so I get a good feeling about him."

Another driver that stood out for Danica Patrick was Chip Ganassi Racing's Alex Palou. The Spaniard, who had emerged as the pole winner ahead of the race, was touted as "pretty easy one to pick" by the 42-year-old.

However, it was Team Penske star Josef Newgarden who would emerge as the eventual winner of the race. Newgarden would go on to secure yet another win at the event the next season in 2024.

What were Danica Patrick's words for Pato O'Ward's near-misses in recent seasons?

Pato O’Ward has consistently been a strong contender at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, finishing second in 2022 and 2024. In 2023, he was in contention for the win before crashing out just nine laps from the finish.

Later that year, he was given the opportunity to participate in Formula 1 with McLaren, driving in a practice session at his home race in Mexico. During Sky Sports F1’s coverage, Danica Patrick, broadcaster for Sky, analyzed O’Ward’s Indy 500 performance. She said (via Full Over Steer):

"Well, he’s a great guy, great driver. I mean, obviously so fun to watch. He did such a good job with being patient and he passed Josef down the front straight to start the last lap."

Danica Patrick questioned whether O’Ward could have timed his move better, adding:

"But he got passed down the back straight. Look I think Josef had a lot of speed, a lot of straight line speed, but still you think ‘could he have waited a little longer?’"

The Beloit native went on to highlight O'Ward's potential, further stating:

"I think he’s got even more to show, I mean of all she’s accomplished I think he’s still coming into his own."

Pato O'Ward is competing in his sixth IndyCar Series campaign this season for McLaren. He has seven wins in his racing career.

