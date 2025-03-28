"I've the utmost faith in myself": When Danica Patrick faced a career crossroads after losing her NASCAR ride

Danica Patrick, since hanging up her racing boots for good in 2018, has ventured into various fields. She has become an esteemed motorsport pundit, besides her other interests. While she was no longer racing, back in 2017, she talked about the moment when she lost her NASCAR Cup Series drive with Stewart-Haas Racing.

Ad

For 2018, the outfit did not have an anchor sponsor for Danica Patrick's return, and thus, her Cup Series career came to an abrupt end, having driven for the team since 2012.

In line with this, back in 2017, the 43-year-old had the following to add regarding her shock exit.

"I wish SHR the best of luck with their new sponsorship and driver. Thanks for the memories. Right now, my focus is on the remainder of the 2017 season and finishing the year strong. I have the utmost faith in myself and those around me, and feel confident about my future." Patrick said via ESPN.

Ad

Trending

Patrick, in her NASCAR Cup Series career, amassed seven top-ten finishes and one pole position. Moreover, her best overall finish was 24th place in 2015 and 2016.

Stewart Haas Racing was 'proud' of Danica Patrick

AUTO: NOV 21 F1 Heineken Silver Las Vegas Grand Prix - Source: Getty

While Danica Patrick came up with a fascinating take following her departure from the Cup Series with Stewart-Haas Racing, the team's co-owner, Tony Stewart, had a lot of positive things to say about her.

Ad

Stewart, via an official statement back in 2017, had the following to add:

"Making the jump from IndyCar to NASCAR is not easy, yet she had the courage to do so and put up better numbers than a lot of other drivers who have tried to make that same transition. I'm proud of how hard Danica has worked during her time at Stewart-Haas Racing, and she continues to work hard. My support for Danica is unwavering," Tony Stewart via the aforementioned source.

Ad

Danica Patrick's last competitive outing came in IndyCar at the 2018 Indy 500. Since then, she has never gotten behind the wheel of a race car in a recognized competition.

As mentioned earlier, Patrick has transitioned into a well-known motorsport pundit role, giving her astute analysis on categories like IndyCar, NASCAR, and also the pinnacle of motorsport, Formula 1. The 43-year-old also has her own podcast called Pretty Intense.

Other than this, Patrick successfully runs her vineyard called Somnium and also has an athleisure clothing line called 'Warrior by Danica Patrick'. In recent times, she famously appeared on Netflix's popular Drive to Surive series on Formula 1.

Patrick was on Season 6, which was based around the 2023 season. She was not one of the pundits on the most recent installment of the series (Season 7).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback