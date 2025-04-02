“I wanted to be the first me” - When Danica Patrick refused to pick one role model for her future children

Former NASCAR and IndyCar driver Danica Patrick once revealed how she wished for her future children to not have a single role model. Patrick competed in NASCAR and IndyCar between 2005 and 2018.

Often dubbed a trailblazer for women in motorsports, Danica Patrick has truly carved out a legacy like no other woman in the sport. The Beloit, Wisconsin native, who made her IndyCar debut two decades ago, has since gone on to find success in multiple disciplines of motorsports.

Given her stature as an iconic figure in the world of racing, Patrick certainly is a role model for the younger generation of aspiring female race car drivers. However, Patrick doesn't want the kids, including her own, to look up to just a single driver during their journey.

In an interview with USA Today's Jeff Gluck back in 2014, Danica Patrick delved into the discussion about role models in racing. When asked what drivers she'd want her kids to look up to, Patrick stated:

"There are probably different role models for different things. On track, off track, different characteristics for different settings. I don't think you can pick just one. That's why when I grew up, I never wanted to be like somebody."

Speaking about her own personal experience looking up towards these "role models," Patrick revealed:

"I wanted to be the first me, not the next somebody else. I would say you'd want to pull from a lot of different people to make the perfect example for a way to be."

Danica Patrick retired from motorsports in 2018 after running one final Indianapolis 500 race.

Danica Patrick on what she would do if not racing

In the same interview with Gluck, Danica Patrick was asked by the eminent journalist what she would choose to do or be if not allowed to race for a day. The one-time IndyCar race winner had an intriguing response to that, as she stated:

"I would want to be a singer with all the range in the world and lay down some tracks so I never forgot that day."

When asked what genre of music she would choose, the former Stewart-Haas Racing driver noted:

"(I would) Probably (be) a country singer. I like country that much now. I think you always hear the voice a lot more in country music than in other genres where there's a lot of instruments going on."

While she has not pursued her aspirations of being a musician, Patrick has successfully transitioned her career from a race car driver to an entrepreneur. The 42-year-old currently manages multiple business ventures of her own, including her wine brand Somnium, her clothing line "Warrior By Danica," and her podcast, Pretty Intense.

