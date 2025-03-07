“I went conservative”: When Danica Patrick opened up on her Indy 500 ‘mistake’ 

Danica Patrick, the 2008 Indy Japan 300 winner, is a well-known name in American motorsports. She hung up her racing boots at the end of the 2018 Indianapolis 500, but there was a time back in 2017 when she specifically talked about a mistake she regretted in her racing career.

The 42-year-old's IndyCar career began in 2005 at the Toyota Indy 300. In that year, she was leading the Indianapolis 500, but despite this fact, was only able to manage a 4th place finish at the culmination of the event.

In line with this, Danica Patrick spoke with Forbes in 2017 and said:

"The mistake I really learned from was in 2005, leading the Indianapolis 500. I had a decision whether or not to save enough fuel to finish the race - which meant slowing down - or going all-out for the win. I went conservative and saved enough fuel to go to the end but finished fourth," Patrick said.

Patrick had an impressive racing career as a woman racing driver. Other than competing in the 'fastest racing on earth,' she also tried her hand at racing categories like the NASCAR Cup Series and the Xfinity Series.

Danica Patrick's take on a 'similar situation' like the 2005 Indy 500

While Danica Patrick talked in detail about her mistake in the 2005 edition of the iconic Indianapolis 500, via the same interview, she also took the time to talk about a similar situation that occurred later in her career.

In relation to this, the 42-year-old had said:

"Another year, I was in a similar situation. I could stay out in the lead and go as far as I could - what I did - hoping a yellow flag came out, which would slow the field and allow me to save fuel. Unfortunately, it didn't and eventually I had to pit, but I did lead 10 laps near the end of the race.

"And you know what? I was in a position to win this time, and that's the lesson! Take those chances and you can achieve greatness, whereas if you go conservative, you'll never know. I truly believe what doesn't kill you makes you stronger. Even if you fail, learning and moving on is sometimes the best thing."

Danica Patrick was named as the Rookie of the Year in 2005 in IndyCar. Moreover, in her overall career in the sport, she managed to amass a solitary Grand Prix win alongside seven podiums and three pole positions. Since quitting competitive racing in 2018, the 42-year-old has become a well-known motorsports pundit. She even appeared on last year's Season 6 of the popular Drive to Survive series on Formula 1.

