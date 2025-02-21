Motorsports has been around for a long time, and despite safety advancements, it remains dangerous. In 2018, two-time NHRA Champion Brittany Force had a huge crash in the NHRA Top Fuel Championship. Following this, her father, John Force, also had to go to the hospital because of his crash in the season-opening race of the NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series. After that, the IndyCar racing driver Graham Rahal, the husband of John's other daughter, Courtney Force, made his feelings known about the crashes.

Graham Rahal, a racing driver himself, understood the dangers of going fast, and following the two crashes in 2018, he talked about being worried about his family members.

"I worry about my family members out there a lot, and unfortunately, the last couple weeks have been a bad couple weeks. All I thought about was if he was okay," Graham Rahal said via Motorsports Talk.

Moreover, while specifically shedding light on John Force's head injury, Graham Rahal added:

"It didn’t look like it was that violent from a broken bones perspective, like maybe Brittany might have faced, but it looked violent from a head perspective. When it comes to your head, you only get one shot."

John Force is a 16-time NHRA (National Hot Rod Association) Championship winner.

Graham Rahal was worried ahead of Courtney Force's racing duties

While Rahal cut out as a worried figure following Brittany and John's crashes, his wife Courtney, was slated to compete in the finals of the opening race of the 2018 NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series season. This prospect made Rahal worry for the safety of his wife as he said,

"I just take that so seriously and get so concerned, that I just wanted to make sure (John Force) was okay, and obviously also that Courtney stayed focused because I knew Courtney had the best car all weekend, and just make sure she can go through and finish off the job – and she did a great job."

Racing is in the Force family's DNA. John Force started racing in 1978 and even today, he occasionally participates in competitive competitions. As mentioned earlier, Brittany is a two-time NHRA Champion, and Courtney, on her end, is also a former drag racer.

Graham Rahal tied the knot with Courtney Force on 21st November 2015. Since then, they have been together and the latter has often been spotted supporting her husband during the IndyCar race weekends. Rahal has competed in an impressive 278 Grand Prix and has managed six victories, 29 podiums, and five pole positions so far. In the upcoming 2025 season, he will once again be seen leading the charge of Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing.

