“I would, absolutely”: When Danica Patrick spoke her heart on potentially getting married

Danica Patrick once spoke her heart about the potential of getting married. The 42-year-old, who was a fan favorite during her active years in motorsport, is reportedly currently unmarried.

The former Rahal Letterman Racing star, who took the IndyCar world by storm during her active years, was previously married to Paul Edward Hospenthal, whom she reportedly met at his office in 2002 for physical therapy while recovering from a hip injury sustained during a yoga session.

However, the couple officially divorced in 2013, citing irreconcilable differences. A few months after the split, Patrick spoke about the prospect of getting married again.

In an interview with the Associated Press, she was asked if she would consider marriage in the future. The former Andretti driver responded:

"I would, absolutely. I love love, but if I'm getting married is not a question I know the answer to. Should we go get Ricky and you can ask him yourself?"

While responding to this question, Danica Patrick was in a relationship with NASCAR driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. However, their relationship reportedly ended in 2017, with no actual marriage materializing.

Since her split with Stenhouse Jr, the former NASCAR Xfinity Series driver has been in a relationship with former Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and, more recently, American businessman Carter Comstock in 2022.

Danica Patrick speaks about her parents supporting her racing career

Danica Patrick during the 102nd Running of the Indianapolis 500 - Source: Getty

Danica Patrick previously detailed how her family supported her racing career. The IndyCar icon detailed how her venture into racing further shaped her family’s overall connection.

The former American racer explained that her mother, Beverly, was a snowmobile mechanic and, alongside her father, had a deep passion for racing.

"My mom was a snowmobile mechanic. She had a friend who raced snowmobiles, and she’d go to the racetrack with her. That's actually where she met my dad. He was racing snowmobiles, and she was there as a mechanic. They were set up on a blind date at a snowmobile race," she said in an interview with Men’s Health.

"My dad worked a lot, and my mom stayed home with my sister and me. So it was a way to spend time together on the weekends and get to know my dad. But racing was just in our DNA. They just looked at racing as something that would be fun to do as a family," she added.

Danica Patrick would indeed go on to have a stellar racing career, becoming the first—and still the only—female driver to secure victory in the history of the IndyCar Series when she won the Indy Japan 300 at Twin Ring Motegi in 2008.

