Indy 500 explained for new fans: What makes the IndyCar race the biggest sporting event in the world?

The Indy 500 is regarded as the 'greatest spectacle in racing' and there are multiple layers to why this race is attributed with such a heavy crown. The elusive race has an expansive race weekend, which is accompanied by an equally high reward. As the fabled race is watched by millions worldwide, a horde of new fans joins every year and look on to understand the reason behind the hype of the race.

The inaugural Indy 500 was held back in 1911 in May, which set up the tradition for the race taking place in the summer month. The race was conceptualized to showcase the reliability of a manufacturer, but since then, the race has moved to a broader portrayal of racecraft and sheer skill.

This year's Indianapolis 500 marks the 109th running of the race, which is one of the oldest races in the world that is still going on. Moreover, this race takes place at the iconic Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

The IMS is a 2.5-mile track with a symmetrical layout. Four identical corners, quarter-mile left-handers, and two 0.75-mile long straights. This helps IndyCar's Honda and Chevrolet 2.2L twin-turbo V6 hybrid engines boast average speeds of over 230mph in the qualifying trim, with some cars even touching the 240mph mark, almost 20mph more than the average F1 car.

With cars going at such blazing speeds, this increases the stakes as even a small mistake could end up with a car going airborne and flipping over. Fans are drawn to the high-stakes nature of the event and to witness the crowning of the Indy 500 champion as the victory takers celebrate the success with a dash of milk.

What does the Indy 500 mean to the IndyCar grid?

The 33 drivers participating in the 109th Running Of The Indianapolis 500 - Source: Getty

This year's Indy 500 is nothing out of the ordinary. After 43 years, a rookie driver is slated to start the race from pole position. This makes the race lined up with a plethora of storylines heading into the race on Sunday.

Reflecting on how the Indy 500 can make or break someone's career, whether in the case of fame, pole-sitter Robert Shwartzman shared his experience and said in the press conference on Carb Day:

"I mean, it's such a big event here. I've had a lot of -- I was coming from Europe, so like 90% of my following are people who were following me from Italy, Ferrari, or Europe because that's where I was performing, showing myself."

"When I come here in the U.S., especially in the beginning, not many people knew who I was or my story. Especially that's the whole qualifying thing, it was just a big hit for everybody. Who is this guy? Out of nowhere I just pop up. This is interesting."

On the other hand, the value of winning the Indy 500 can be understood by none other than reigning Series champion Alex Palou. The Spaniard has won three IndyCar titles and has been on pole at the race previously.

However, he has never won a race on an oval, and talking about how the weekend is a big deal for anyone, he said in the press conference:

"But the 500, it's a different animal. It feels like it's outside of the championship. Like we're here for two weeks, everybody is so dialed in. You have new entries for this place. A lot more activities that we do for the 500. It feels like a race on its own."

The 2.2L twin-turbo V6 hybrid engines will roar into power when the track goes green on May 25 for the biggest race of the season.

