IndyCar 2025 Detroit GP full schedule: Where to watch, time, and everything you need to know

The biggest race of the IndyCar season is done and dusted but the championship is still to play for as the paddock moves to Detroit for the seventh race of the 2025 season. The race weekend will begin on May 30 and the race is scheduled to take place on June 1.

After an exhilarating Indy 500, Alex Palou has asserted his dominance at the top of the championship table. He has a 112-point lead at the forefront of the table with Pato O'Ward being the nearest rival in the standings.

The Spaniard has won five of the six races held so far, showcasing his resilience and top-notch racecraft. But, the other 26 drivers will be hoping to start making dents into the Chip Ganassi Racing driver's lead before it's too late.

Moreover, with the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix rolling around, a myriad of drivers are seemingly in contention for the race win. Last year's race winner, Scott Dixon won the race after starting fifth, which portrays how bagging pole position is not everything at the street track as drivers only have to conquer nine turns on their way to victory.

So, the grid is revving up their engines to take on the 100-lap race and stand on the balance where the championship could spice up or fall into Palou's hands without any hesitance.

Everything you need to know about the 2025 IndyCar Detroit Grand Prix schedule

After the long and expansive Indy 500 schedule is done forth, IndyCar will return to a usual three-day race weekend from May 30 - June 1:

Friday, May 30

Practice 1: 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, May 31

Practice 2: 9:00 AM ET

Qualifications: noon ET

Sunday, June 1

Warmup: 9:30 AM ET

What time will the race start?

Race: 12:30 PM ET

On the other hand, Alex Palou has only won once around the 1.645-mile track giving several other drivers like Will Power, Scott Dixon, and Graham Rahal an edge over the triple champion, who are multiple race winners at the track.

Where to watch the 2025 IndyCar Detroit Grand Prix

FOX Sports signed an exclusive deal to broadcast IndyCar in the sport's biggest audience group, i.e., the United States early in the year and American fans can tune in on FOX Sports and its various networks to watch the race. Meanwhile, fans worldwide can access the race stream through various other broadcasters, which. are as follows:

United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland: Sky Sports

Mexico: ESPN

Canada: TNS & TNS+

Brazil: TV Cultura

Australia: Stan Sports

Germany: Sky Sports

Netherlands: Ziggo Sports

Italy: Sky Italia

Sub-Saharan Africa: ESPN & Canal+

Japan: Gaora Sports

This list covers an overview of all the broadcasters available for the race. However, in areas where there are no broadcasters, IndyCar Live will be the primary source of the 100-lap race come Sunday. If any question regarding the broadcasting situation is still left unresolved, fans can check out the broadcasters' catalogue on IndyCar.com.

