IndyCar 2025: Full Entry List at Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg 2025

IndyCar drivers and teams return to the track for the 2025 NTT IndyCar series after the 5-month-long off-season. Alex Palou and Chip Ganassi Racing return as the defending champions, while the others, including Josef Newgarden, Scott McLaughlin, Colton Herta and Pato O'Ward, will be looking to challenge for the title.

The first race is going to be the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, which will be held on March 2nd. The race weekend begins on Friday (Feb. 28), with Practice 1. March 1 will see the final practice session and the qualifying to set the grid for the race.

The 100-lap race takes place in the city of St. Petersburg in Florida on a temporarily setup street circuit. The 1.8-mile course with 14 turns utilizes the runway at the Albert Whitted Airport and runs alongside the shore adjacent to the Tampa Bay.

The race begins at 12 noon Eastern Time and will be broadcasted on FOX, who took over the exclusive broadcasting rights from NBC starting in 2025. The weather forecast for the weekend is clear and sunny, with little to no chance of rain.

The IndyCar tire supplier, Firestone, is the title sponsor of the Grand Prix of St. Petersburg. The St. Pete GP will be celebrating its 20th anniversary since the race debuted in the IndyCar calendar in 2005.

27 cars will take to the track at the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg for the 2025 IndyCar series’ debut race. 2024 Indy NXT champion Louis Foster, 2024 Indy NXT runner-up Jacob Abel and former Ferrari F1 test driver Robert Shwartzman will be making their IndyCar debut at St. Pete.

2025 IndyCar Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg full entry list

#2 Josef Newgarden: Team Penske Chevrolet

#3 Scott McLaughlin: Team Penske Chevrolet

#4 David Malukas: AJ Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet

#5 Pato O'Ward: Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

#6 Nolan Siegel: Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

#7 Christian Lundgaard: Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

#8 Kyffin Sympson: Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

#9 Scott Dixon: Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

#10 Alex Palou: Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

#12 Will Power: Team Penske Chevrolet

#14 Santino Ferrucci: AJ Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet

#15 Graham Rahal: Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda

#18 Rinus VeeKay: Dale Coyne Racing Honda

#20 Alexander Rossi: Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet

#21 Christian Rasmussen: Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet

#26 Colton Herta: Andretti Global Honda

#27 Kyle Kirkwood: Andretti Global Honda

#28 Marcus Ericsson: Andretti Global Honda

#30 Devlin DeFrancesco: Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda

#45 Louis Foster: Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda

#51 Jacob Abel: Dale Coyne Racing Honda

#60 Felix Rosenqvist: Meyer Shank Racing Honda

#66 Marcus Armstrong: Meyer Shank Racing Honda

#77 Sting Ray Robb: Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet

#78 Conor Daly: Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet

#83 Robert Shwartzman: Prema Racing Chevrolet

#90 Callum Ilott: Prema Racing Chevrolet

