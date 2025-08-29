IndyCar drivers with longest winless streaks as Nashville ends 2025 season

The 2025 IndyCar season is nearing its end with the race at Nashville Superspeedway on the horizon. Alex Palou has the opportunity to take another win and increase his 2025 wins to 9. On the other hand, the race also presents an opportunity for some drivers to finish the season with a strong result.

Ad

Let's have a look at 5 drivers who have the longest winless streak in IndyCar as the season comes to a close. However, the list only includes drivers who are full-timers and have over two seasons' worth of IndyCar experience under their belt.

#5 Rinus VeeKay

Rinus VeeKay made his IndyCar debut in 2020 for Ed Carpenter Racing and won his first and only race in 2021 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course. The Dutchman raced with ECR until the end of the 2024 season before making a move to Dale Coyne Racing ahead of the current season.

Ad

Trending

109th Running Of The Indianapolis 500 - Practice and Previews - Source: Getty

VeeKay did finish P2 at this year's IndyCar race at Indy Toronto and took a podium at Barber Motorsport Park in 2022, but hasn't won a single race since 2021.

Ad

#4 Felix Rosenqvist

Felix Rosenqvist made his IndyCar debut with Chip Ganassi Racing in 2019 and raced with CGR for a couple of years. During this time, the Swedish driver won his first and only race in IndyCar, which came at Road America in 2020.

Rosenqvist has since then raced for Arrow McLaren, before moving to Meyer Shank Racing ahead of the 20204 season. The Swedish driver has finished on the podium on multiple occasions, including a P2 finish at Road America this year. However, the 33-year-old has failed to win a race since his debut win in 2020.

Ad

#3 Santino Ferrucci

Santino Ferrucci made his IndyCar debut in 2018 as a part-time entry for Dale Coyne Racing before becoming a full-time driver for the team in 2019. He remained a full timer for DCR through 2020 before entering the 2021 & 2022 seasons as part-time entries for Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, Dreyer & Reinbold Racing, and Juncos Hollinger Racing.

Ferrucci has been a full-time driver with AJ Foyt Racing since the start of the 2023 season. Ferrucci has 93 IndyCar races under his belt, but hasn't won a single race in his career.

Ad

#2 Conor Daly

Conor Daly has been racing in IndyCar since 2013 as a part-time and full-time driver. The American has raced for multiple teams over his IndyCar career. Daly has a total of 131 starts in his IndyCar career but hasn't managed to win a single race yet.

109th Running Of The Indianapolis 500 - Practice and Previews - Source: Getty

#1 Graham Rahal - 140 IndyCar race winless streak

Graham Rahal is an IndyCar Veteran who has been racing in the series for nearly two decades. His father, Bobby Rahal, is the co-owner of the team he's been racing for over a decade. Rahal has won six races in his IndyCar career, with his last win coming in 2017 at the Detroit GP, Race 2.

The 36-year-old hasn't won a race in the last eight IndyCar seasons. When that record is put in numbers, it reveals that Rahal has a winless streak of 140 races.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pranay Bhagi Pranay Bhagi is a motorsports journalist at Sportskeeda with over two years of experience in the industry. Having worked with respected platforms such as EssentiallySports and SportsRush, he has written nearly 2,000 articles covering the thrilling worlds of Formula 1 and NASCAR. Pranay’s knack for presenting unique angles and breaking down complex developments has established him as a reliable voice in the motorsports community.



Armed with a B.Sc. in Hospitality and Hotel Administration, Pranay’s professional journey reflects his dedication to accuracy and storytelling. His deep knowledge of motorsports allows him to anticipate trends, find engaging storylines, and mentor budding writers. He has also spearheaded initiatives to improve content efficiency, including leading workshops and presentations for fellow writers.



When not writing or analyzing motorsport races, Pranay enjoys traveling across India on his motorcycle, watching football, and indulging his curiosity by researching various interests. A devoted fan of Sebastian Vettel, Pranay admires the champion’s perseverance, integrity, and determination to fulfill dreams against all odds.



Balancing a love for both drivers and constructors, Pranay continues to bring insightful, ethical, and compelling content to motorsports fans worldwide. At Sportskeeda, he aims to enrich readers’ experience with his expertise and enthusiasm for the sport. Know More

Stay updated with the 2025 IndyCar schedule, standings, qualifying, results today, series news, and the latest IndyCar racing news all in one place.