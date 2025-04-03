IndyCar insider reveals the ‘instrumental’ force driving IMS Museum’s grand reopening

The Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum opened to the public on Wednesday, April 2, after being shut down for renovations. David Land, an IndyCar insider, revealed the instrumental force behind the museum's reopening.

Land recently uploaded a video of the newly renovated museum on his YouTube channel. In the video, he revealed that the Vice President of Curation and Education, Jason Vansickle, was an instrumental figure in the project.

"It (the museum) didn't feel modern. You go around to other museums in the country, like the Barber museum, or even go to museums around the world, like the Le Mans museum, and there was just something missing. That missing element has been found. One of the people who is instrumental in making this project happen was the Vice President of Curation and Education here at the Indianapolis Motorspeedway Museum, Jason Vansickle," Land said (1:00 onwards).

Furthermore, Vansickle spoke about the process and how long the renovation process took. He also discussed how nothing from the old museum was used in the newly renovated one. Vansickle spoke about the various new additions at the museum for all the fans to enjoy.

The Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum houses some of IndyCar's most important artifacts, from race-winning cars to race suits. Due to renovations, the museum was closed in November 2023.

IndyCar's Team Penske gives a glimpse into the IMS museum

The Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum will have a Team Penske gallery, which will feature various artifacts from the team. On Monday, March 31, Team Penske's official Instagram account shared a post, giving the fans a glimpse into the newly renovated Penske gallery. The post included pictures and videos.

The video showed the workers moving the 'Yellow Submarine' Pennzoil IndyCar. The post also featured a picture of Rodger Penske, the team owner, overlooking the preparations.

The post was captioned:

"Step into history. Experience unparalleled traditions, historic race cars, legendary trophies, unique artifacts, and displays honoring some of the most accomplished drivers in racing history starting April 2 at the Penske Gallery in the @imsmuseum.”

According to Team Penske's website, the gallery will showcase various Penske artifacts, like race cars and trophies.

The Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum was initially opened in 1956 but was eventually moved to the current location in 1976.

