IndyCar legend Jim Clark’s Indy 500 triumph receives a grand NASCAR tribute from Wood Brothers Racing

The Wood Brothers Racing unveiled its tribute livery for the upcoming NASCAR throwback weekend, which is scheduled for April 6. The livery pays tribute to the Indy 500 legend, Jim Clark.

On Thursday, March 20, Wood Brothers Racing unveiled its 2025 Goodyear 400 livery to be used at Daytona. Josh Berry's car #21 was seen covered in green and yellow colors, similar to Jim Clark's 1965 Indianapolis 500-winning Lotus 38.

The official IndyCar account on X posted a video of the 1965 Indy 500-winning Lotus and the Wood Brothers Racing Darlington throwback livery side by side at the Henry Ford Museum.

The livery is a tribute to the 1965 Indianapolis 500, which Jim Clark won to give Ford its first Indy 500 win. Some Wood Brothers Racing team members, including brothers Glen, Leonard, Delano, and Ray Lee were a part of the 82 Lotus pit crew.

Former Indycar 500 and Formula One driver, Jim Clark started the Indy 500 in second place in 1965. He led 190 laps of the 200 laps and won the event. He won the Indy 500 and Formula One championship in the same year.

This year marks 60 years since the win. It also marks 75 years of Wood Brothers Racing. Leonard Wood, one of the Wood Brothers, spoke about how it was one of the greatest moments of their life.

“This is one of the greatest moments of my life; looking back and pitting that car 60 years ago and then looking at this one – 75 years – and to be still here pulling for these guys to win races,” Leonard Wood said.

Clark, who won 2 Formula One championships, died in a racing incident at Hockenheim, Germany in 1968.

Wood Brothers president Jon Wood speaks about Jim Clark's tribute paint scheme

The Wood Brothers Racing and Josh Berry revealed the paint scheme for the upcoming Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway. The livery was unveiled on Thursday at the Henry Ford Museum.

Jon Wood, president of Wood Brothers Racing, expressed how he felt working on the tribute project.

“This was a really fun project to work on with the team, from sorting all the details to making sure it properly reflected such an important moment in history. It’s always special to run a throwback, but this one carries extra meaning because of the connection our family had to that Indy 500 win. Unveiling it at The Henry Ford, right next to the original car, made it even more special. Seeing the No. 21 in those colors is a great way to honor that history, and I think it’s something fans will really appreciate,” he said.(via WoodBrothersRacing.com).

The livery is a tribute to the 1965 Indy 500 win. Jim Clark drove his Lotus 82 to win the race and the Wood Brothers were a part of the pit crew.

