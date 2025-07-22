IndyCar Power Rankings from 2025 Indy Toronto: Pato O'Ward reigns supreme as championship battle comes alive

The 2025 IndyCar season is seemingly witnessing a late charge for the championship, with Pato O'Ward winning his second race in eight days. However, the Mexican was not the only one who grabbed every opportunity presented to him at the 90-lap race north of the American border, as a plethora of other drivers stamped their name across the track for a respectable drive.

The 27-car grid was already cut down to 26 cars by Santino Ferrucci's DNS. So, let's take a look at the best drivers around the 1.786-mile track that had the best IndyCar race weekend among the 26 cars participating in the event:

Power Rankings for the IndyCar Ontario Honda Dealers Indy Toronto race

#10 Scott Dixon

Scott Dixon is the most experienced driver on the IndyCar grid, but he finished a subpar tenth. Meanwhile, Kyffin Simpson went on to savour the weekend for Chip Ganassi Racing by claiming his maiden podium at the race.

Scott Dixon at the 2025 NTT INDYCAR Series Ontario Honda Dealers Indy Toronto - Source: Getty

However, all was not his fault, as he was stuck on the same torrid race strategy hindered by continuous caution periods alongside Alex Palou. The Kiwi still savoured a top-10 result at a weekend where the championship leader struggled to pace through the pack.

#9 Colton Herta

Colton Herta started the race on pole position and led six laps of the 90 scheduled laps. He was aiming to claim his first win of the season as the race slipped out of his hands in Detroit in a similar fashion a few weeks ago.

But, his ambition was not enough to warrant him a race win as he was beaten out by the early stoppers on the first caution and finished fourth at a chaotic race weekend.

#8 Kyle Kirkwood

Kyle Kirkwood had admitted he gave away the pole position for the Toronto race and aimed to correct his mistake on Sunday. While he appeared as an early favorite for the victory, the fortune gods had something else in stock for him.

He was spun around by Marcus Armstrong in the pit lane, causing him to lose heaps of time as his crew rushed to get things into place. Ultimately, he went on to finish sixth, behind his two Andretti teammates.

#7 Marcus Ericsson

The Andretti trio was one of the strongest drivers at the Canadian race, as Marcus Ericsson joined the list. He recorded a P5 finish after a dismal qualifying on Saturday, as compared to his teammates.

Moreover, he utilised the fact that the majority of the points are awarded on Sunday as the Swede claimed his first top-5 finish of the year.

#6 David Malukas

After Ferrucci's withdrawal from the race, David Malukas became the sole flag bearer for AJ Foyt Racing. He claimed his fourth top-10 finish of the year by claiming a ninth-place result.

This has helped him decorate his CV to potentially move over to Team Penske for the following season.

#5 Graham Rahal

Graham Rahal has had some topsy-turvy races in 2025, but the Toronto race was a decent outing for him. Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing has not had great results with the other two drivers (except for a pole position by Louis Foster), as the 36-year-old has brought the team's only top-10 results.

This trend was continued at the Canadian race, where he recorded a stellar seventh-place finish, despite moving back from his starting grid position.

#4 Callum Ilott

Before Callum Ilott's P8 result at the fabled race, Robert Shwartzman had been the star driver for PREMA Racing in its debut IndyCar campaign. The Italian team bagged the pole position for the event with the Russian-Israeli driver, while Ilott started down in 21st.

However, there was a role reversal at the 90-lap event as the Briton started 11th and secured an impressive P8 on road.

#3 Kyffin Simpson

Kyffin Simpson deserved appreciation after his maiden podium result at the Toronto race. The Caymanian driver is the youngest among the CGR trio, but saved the team's reputation after Palou and Dixon were hampered by their strategy calls.

This helped the 20-year-old correct his mistake, which he made at Mid-Ohio, and earn his first chance to step on the IndyCar podium.

#2 Rinus VeeKay

After losing his seat at Ed Carpenter Racing, Rinus VeeKay was picked up by Dale Coyne Racing in the hopes of the Dutchman bringing the team to the front of the grid. He started the year with a top-10 finish at St. Petersburg and even battled Scott McLaughlin for a podium at the Alabama Grand Prix.

Moreover, his wait for the podium with DCR came to an end last week, where he led 16 laps, and despite being overcut by Pato O'Ward, claimed an impressive second-place result.

#1 Pato O'Ward

Pato O'Ward won his second IndyCar race of the year after battling bad luck in the first half of the season. He is now positioning himself for a battle with Alex Palou for the championship crown.

Pato O'Ward spraying the champagne after winning the 2025 NTT INDYCAR Series Ontario Honda Dealers Indy Toronto - Source: Getty

Ahead of the weekend, the Spaniard had a massive 129-point lead over the Mexican, which has now shrunk down to 99 points. A massive 30-point dent after the end of 90 laps.

