IndyCar power rankings: Alex Palou leaves no doubt at No. 1; Lundgaard and Rossi advance

Alex Palou won the IndyCar race at Barber Motorsport Park after taking the pole position on Saturday, May 3. The Spaniard dominated the 90-lap race and finished 16 seconds ahead of P2. However, Christian Lundgaard finished a surprise P2 with Scott McLaughlin rounding out the podium.

While the race wasn't all that interesting with no cautions, some drivers still managed to make big moves. Let's have a look at the power rankings from the 2025 Children's of Alabama Indy Grand Prix.

#10 Nolan Siegel

The young Arrow McLaren driver had his career-best qualifying result at Barber Motorsport Park as he qualified for the Fast Six session and beat his teammates to it. However, the race pace wasn't as great as the 20-year-old dropped from P6 and finished P9. Regardless, a great result for a driver who struggled in the first three races of the season.

#9 Graham Rahal

Graham Rahal started the race in P21 after a disappointing qualifying but made up positions during the race to finish P14, seven positions up from his starting grid place.

#8 Kyle Kirkwood

The Long Beach Grand Prix winner arrived at Barber Motorsport Park with momentum on his side. However, a poor qualifying put the Andretti Global driver P18 on the grid. Through sheer pace, Kirkwood was able to finish just outside the Top 10 in P11.

#7 Will Power

Will Power started the race weekend with his season-best qualifying result. The Team Penske driver failed to make it into the Top 12 of qualifying in the first three races, but made it to the Fast 6 at Barber. Power started the race in P4 and dropped a position to finish P5. A good result but nothing spectacular from the two-time IndyCar champion.

#6 Scott McLaughlin

Scott McLaughlin came into the 2025 Alabama IndyCar GP as the winner of the previous two races at the venue. The Team Penske driver aimed for the three-peat, but was met with disappointment as Alex Palou snatched the pole position away.

The Kiwi's race pace was nowhere near as good as the Spaniard's, and Lundgaard overtook him in the final stint. Although McLaughlin finished on the podium, the race pace just wasn't there.

#5 Rinus VeeKay

Rinus VeeKay had a stellar weekend at Barber, making it in the Fastest 6 for Dale Coyne Racing and starting P5. The Dutchman finished the race in P4, as he lost a spot to Lundgaard during the final pit stops, but made up positions on Herta and Power. VeeKay could've finished on the podium had it not been for the slow final pitstop.

#4 Scott Dixon

The six-time IndyCar champion started the race in P26 after a horror qualifying session. However, Scott Dixon, through sheer pace, was able to make his way up the grid and finished within touching distance of the Top 10. The Kiwi driver finished the race in P12.

#3 Alexander Rossi

Alexander Rossi had a poor qualifying and started the race in P15. The Ed Carpenter Racing driver had a great start and made up six positions in the first five laps. Rossi then stayed inside the Top 10 and finished P8. The ECR driver defended his position in the final laps against Nolan Siegel and Josef Newgarden.

#2 Christian Lundgaard

Christian Lundgaard started the race in P7 after Nolan Siegel knocked his teammate out in the second qualifying session. The Arrow McLaren driver made his move in the final stint, as he passed Power, McLaughlin, and O'Ward to finish P2. It was Lundgaard's third consecutive podium finish of the season.

#1 Alex Palou - Alabama IndyCar Race Winner

Alex Palou continued his dominant display at Barber Motorsport Park and took the pole position. The Spaniard dominated the race, was in the effective race lead, led 81 laps, and finished 16 seconds ahead of Christian Lundgaard in P2.

