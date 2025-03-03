IndyCar Power Rankings: Alex Palou stands his ground at St. Pete with surprise entrant in Top 10

Alex Palou began his IndyCar title defense with a win at the first race of the 2025 IndyCar season. The Spaniard won the 2025 Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, beating Josef Newgarden and teammate Scott Dixon to the chequered flag.

Ad

The strategic dynamic of the race turned on its head with Will Power, Nolan Siegel, and Louis Foster crashing on Lap 1, allowing the alternate tire runners essentially a free pitstop. With no cautions throughout the rest of the race, it became a battle of race management and tire strategy.

Let's have a look at the IndyCar Power Rankings for the Grand Prix of St. Petersburg.

#10 Colton Herta

It was a race of what could've been for Andretti Global driver Colton Herta. He started the race in P2 and was the highest running driver on the alternate tire who took advantage of the early caution. Unfortunately, a slow second pitstop and a fuel system issue following that derailed his ambitions of winning the race, and he finished P16.

Ad

Trending

INDYCAR Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg - Day 2 - Source: Getty

Nonetheless, Herta showed incredible pace, and if it was not for the pit blunder, he could've won the race.

Ad

#9 Callum Ilott

Callum Ilott, alongside Robert Shwartzman, made their debut for IndyCar's newest team, PREMA Racing, at the Grand Prix of St. Petersburg. Ilott, who's previously raced in the series, qualified last and started the race in P27. However, the PREMA driver wasn't able to run inside the Top 10 and finished the race in P19. Impressive for a team who is still finding their feet in the series.

#8 Felix Rosenqvist

The Meyer Shank Racing team locked out the second row on the grid in an impressive qualifying performance. However, being on the primary tires at the start put Felix Rosenqvist at a disadvantage to those behind him on primaries, who got a free pitstop. Regardless, Rosenqvist finished P7 with a good haul of points for MSR.

Ad

#7 Rinus VeeKay

2023 Grand Prix Of Long Beach - Acura Grand Prix Media Luncheon - Source: Getty

The surprise entrance in the IndyCar power rankings, Rinus VeeKay, made his debut for Dale Coyne Racing at St. Pete. The Dutchman started the race in P12 and finished inside the Top 10 in P9. While VeeKay only made up 3 positions from his grid position, he gave DCR their first Top 10 finish since 2023.

Ad

#6 Graham Rahal

The Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing driver Graham Rahal had a poor Saturday, qualifying P21 for the race. Nonetheless, Rahal, despite starting on the primary tire, made up positions throughout the race to finish P12.

#5 Pato O'Ward

INDYCAR Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg - Source: Getty

The Arrow McLaren driver had a day to forget as the Mexican was eliminated in the first qualifying session and started the race in P23. Pato O'Ward failed to make the alternate tires work in qualifying. At one point during the race, the Mexican was in danger of getting lapped by leader Scott McLaughlin. Nonetheless, the race management pushed O’Ward in a position to finish just outside the Top 10 in P11.

Ad

#4 Scott Dixon

Scott Dixon was one of the drivers who benefitted from the early safety car. The CGR driver started the race in P6 and finished in P2. Dixon was in the lead group in the end and challenged for a fight. However, the last pitstop, which released him into the traffic, cost the CGR driver the win, with Alex Palou overcutting him and coming out ahead.

#3 Josef Newgarden

The Team Penske driver started P10 and finished the race in P3. Josef Newgarden was pushing Alex Palou for the lead of the race in the final 20 laps. The American driver's last stint was super impressive, as he made a crucial move on Dixon after coming out of the pits and then reduced the 5+ second gap to Palou to mere tenths.

Ad

INDYCAR Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg - Source: Getty

However, all the push meant that Newgarden was running on fumes on the final lap, and Scott Dixon managed to overtake the Team Penske driver in the final miles of the race.

Ad

#2 Scott McLaughlin

Scott McLaughlin took the pole position at the 2025 St. Pete GP by over two-tenths. The Kiwi driver was in control of the race lead but under threats from those who pitted under safety car for new tires. McLaughlin led the race before his first pitstop (40 laps) and then lost ground to the leader after putting on the alternate tires.

INDYCAR Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg - Day 2 - Source: Getty

Despite the disadvantage, Scott McLaughlin managed to finish the race in P4, not far away from the lead group and just over eight seconds behind the winner, Alex Palou.

Ad

#1 Alex Palou

Alex Palou was on the same tire strategy as those around him, which included Scott Dixon and Josef Newgarden. However, what set the Spaniard apart was the race management and the pit calls. Palou made the stops at the correct times, avoiding traffic as much as he could.

AUTO: MAR 02 INDYCAR Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg - Source: Getty

However, towards the end, when Alex Palou did face the back markers, which allowed Josef Newgarden to catch up, the Spaniard did not panic and clinically made the move in the final 10 laps. He maintained the gap to Newgarden in P2, not giving the Penske driver even a sniff for a possible overtake, pushed in the final three laps, and carved out a comfortable margin to take the win

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback