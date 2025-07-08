IndyCar Power Rankings from Mid-Ohio: Reinvigorated Scott Dixon leads a group of young stars

Scott Dixon won the IndyCar race at Mid-Ohio and became only the third driver to take a victory this season as he joined Alex Palou and Kyle Kirkwood. The Kiwi driver's teammate, Alex Palou, was in the lead when a small mistake cost the championship leader the race win.
On the other end, drivers like Pato O'Ward and Rinus VeeKay made their way from the back end of the grid to the front half. Let's have a look at the Power Rankings from the IndyCar race at Mid-Ohio and determine the Top 10 performers.
#10 Nolan Siegel
The Arrow McLaren driver started the race in P4 but fell back the order and finished P11 while both his teammates finished inside the Top-five. However, it was still an impressive performance from Nolan Siegel, who improved on his previous performance and just missed out on the Top 10
#9 Kyffin Simpson
The Chip Ganassi Racing driver started the race in P3 and finished P10. Kyffin Simpson was running with the lead pack in the first half of the race before he stalled his IndyCar during his second pitstop.
As Simpson exited his pit box, he clipped a Dale Coyne Racing crew member’s foot and was awarded a drive-through for the same.
Despite all this, Simpson was able to finish inside the Top 10 and also led a lap.
#8 Colton Herta
Colton Herta started the race in P5, finished in P4 and led three laps during the course of the race. Herta was the highest finishing Andretti Global driver and had the pace to finish on the podium.
However, after a messy Fast 6 qualifying lap, he started P5 and was stuck behind Kyffin Simpson and Nolan Siegel, and lost time to the leaders as a result.
#7 Callum Ilott
Callum Ilott started the race in P24 after a poor qualifying session. However, the PREMA Racing driver was able to push the #90 Chevrolet towards the Top 10 and finished P13. Considering PREMA is in its debut IndyCar season, it was an impressive result.
#6 Felix Rosenqvist
The Meyer Shank Racing driver featured a special livery at Mid-Ohio as he partnered with Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath. Felix Rosenqvist started the race in P15 but opted for the alternative strategy, i.e., two-stop strategy, which worked well and he finished just outside the Top-five in P6.
#5 Christian Lundgaard
A podium finish for the Arrow McLaren driver, who started in P2 but was overtaken by Scott Dixon on the two-stop strategy. Lundgaard went for the three-stop strategy, yet only finished a couple of seconds behind the race winner.
#4 Alex Palou
The championship leader started on the pole position and was in the effective race lead throughout the race. Despite making an extra stop than Scott Dixon, Alex Palou came out in the lead of the race after the final pit stop.
However, a mistake in the final five laps of the race allowed Dixon to overtake Palou as the Spaniard finished P2.
#3 Rinus VeeKay
Rinus VeeKay started the race from the back end of the grid after a poor qualifying effort. Despite starting P26, VeeKay continued to move up the grid and made the two-stop strategy work. The Dale Coyne Racing driver finished the race in the Top-10 in P9.
#2 Pato O'Ward
The #5 Chevrolet drivers started the race from the mid-pack in P14 and avoided any first-lap drama. While others moved up the grid courtesy of an alternative strategy, it was pure pace for the Mexican driver who carved his way up the grid.
Pato O'Ward finished the race in P5 and allowed Herta to pass in the final moments of the race as he was marginal on fuel.
#1 Scott Dixon
The IndyCar veteran started the race in P9 but made the two-stop strategy work in comparison to others around him on a three-stop. Although Alex Palou came out three seconds ahead of him after the final stop, Scott Dixon kept the pressure on his teammate despite being on older tires.
The gap remained the same until the last five laps, where Palou made a mistake and Dixon pounced on the opportunity. He then defended brilliantly from the championship leader and took his first win of the season.
