IndyCar Power Rankings from Road America: Alex Palou reclaims his crown with unlikely heroes in Top 10

More than half of the 2025 IndyCar season has elapsed, and the two-man showdown on the top step of the podium has continued as Alex Palou won the Road America Grand Prix with a strategic masterclass. While the Spaniard again emerged as the leader in the power rankings, a shuffled top-10 was derived from the race at the 4.048-mile track.

The 55-lap race presented a myriad of strategies that drivers elected, but only a few were able to make the right call. So, without further ado, let's take a look at the top drivers who shined at the 14-turn road course.

Power rankings for the IndyCar Road America Grand Prix

#10 Louis Foster

Louis Foster became the second rookie driver to claim pole position in the 2025 IndyCar season. Though it was almost certain that he would not be able to fend off the lead in the early stages of the race, he gave his all.

Louis Foster at the NTT IndyCar Series XPEL Grand Prix at Road America - Source: Getty

The Briton initially held off a charge from Scott McLaughlin on the race start. But, the restart for a caution caused by David Malukas beaching his car in the gravel ended his tenure at the front. He eventually finished 11th for the Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing squad.

#9 Rinus VeeKay

Rinus VeeKay has emerged as a constant underdog in the IndyCar realm. The Dutchman drives for one of the smallest outfits on the grid but has brought in strong results for Dale Coyne Racing.

The 24-year-old recorded his fifth top-10 finish of the season, making him the lead driver at the DCR outfit.

#8 Kyle Kirkwood

Kyle Kirkwood appeared as a contender for the win early on, as he had quickly leapfrogged championship rival Alex Palou in the initial phase of the race. However, his back and forth with Will Power helped the Spaniard get past him, which could have been avoided in hindsight.

This is why despite scoring a respectable P4 finish, his ranking plummeted as he gave away some crucial points to the Chip Ganassi Racing driver.

#7 Nolan Siegel

Nolan Siegel is a new addition to the list as he emerged as the lead Arrow McLaren driver at the Road America Grand Prix. The 20-year-old placed eighth.

This result helped him score his second top-10 finish of the season, though timid in front of Pato O'Ward and Christian Lundgaard's results, still a step forward for the California-born driver.

#6 Kyffin Simpson

The trend of new attendees continues with Kyffin Simpson. The Caymanian driver stayed out of any chaos and benefitted from the caution periods which helped him finish sixth after starting a lowly 23rd.

This marked his third top-10 of the season, showcasing progress in comparison to his world champion teammates.

#5 Marcus Armstrong

Meyer Shank Racing drivers have been a force to be reckoned with in the IndyCar series lately. Moreover, Marcus Armstrong has often been the driving force of such perception.

Marcus Armstrong at the NTT IndyCar Series XPEL Grand Prix at Road America - Source: Getty

The Kiwi started 15th but made 10 spots up the grid to eventually finish fifth. This helped the team bring a double top-five finish at the road course.

#4 Scott Dixon

Scott Dixon finished ninth as he had a torrid qualifying session where he was penalized for impeding Devlin DeFrancesco. Despite this, his experience and fuel saving measures brought him inside the top-10.

He had a greater impact than scoring a ninth-place finish as he gave Alex Palou a draft en route to victory, which would have helped the Spaniard save crucial gallons of fuel to fend off a charge from Felix Rosenqvist.

#3 Felix Rosenqvist

So close yet so far, Felix Rosenqvist won his maiden Grand Prix at the same track with CGR in 2020 and was on course to repeat the feat. However, he was caught off guard by Palou's impressive strategy and had to settle for the runner-up spot.

While it was a big result for MSR, Rosenqvist was the net race leader on the primary strategy but had a slower catching pace to the CGR drivers up ahead, leading him to lose a potential race victory.

#2 Santino Ferrucci

Another brilliant drive by Santino Ferrucci, who scored a second podium in three races for AJ Foyt Racing. Also, this was his fourth straight top-five finish, showcasing his impressive racecraft to the paddock.

Ferrucci's drive saw him battling for a spot as low as 20th to fighting for the top-three at various moments, which made his result even more impressive.

#1 Alex Palou

Alex Palou's Indy 500 curse has finally worn off as the 28-year-old won his first race after an absence of two weekends on the podium. This helped him extend his lead in the championship standings to 93 points.

Felix Rosenqvist (L), Alex Palou, and Santino Ferrucci (R) at the NTT IndyCar Series XPEL Grand Prix at Road America - Source: Getty

Moreover, Palou's victory at Road America meant that he has won six of the nine races held so far, a feat unheard of in the contemporary era of IndyCar racing.

