IndyCar Power Rankings from WWTR: Kyle Kirkwood leads diverse Top 10 with no Penske in sight

With IndyCar's race at WWTR done and dusted, a shaken-up top 10 was presented at the end of the 260 laps. Though Kyle Kirkwood remained as the anti-Alex Palou for the race victory, the rest of the nine spots witnessed an absence of Team Penske's trio as all three cars retired before the checkered flag.

The St. Louis GP saw Will Power bag a record-extending 71st pole position on Saturday, but with the race having a massive 260-lap figure to contend with, chaos was bound to ensue. This led to a first oval victory for Andretti's Kirkwood and a surprise podium sitter.

So, without any further ado, let's look at the top 10 drivers in terms of performance at the WWTR Race:

Power Rankings for the IndyCar Bommarito Automotive Group 500

#10. Alex Palou

Alex Palou's streak of only occupying the top-2 position when finishing a race came to an end at the 1.25-mile track. The Spaniard started ninth and finished just a single spot ahead of his starting position at a race where shenanigans were waiting to take place at every corner.

Alex Palou's helmet at the 2025 NTT IndyCar Series Bommarito Automotive Group 500 - Source: Getty

A total of 14 drivers led the race, and Palou was not one of them. For the first time this season, the 28-year-old suffered a mediocre race as he had better results in sight at the Detroit GP.

#9. Rinus VeeKay

Rinus VeeKay continued his underdog performances this season. Despite racing for the smallest outfit of the bunch, the Dutchman recorded another top-10 finish and even led a lap on course to record a seventh-place result.

This was his fourth top-10 result of the season. With the help of his performance, DCR has been able to earn reputable points in the early half of the 2025 season.

#8. Robert Shwartzman

Robert Shwartzman is leaving a mark on the IndyCar grid. He had a slow start to his 2025 season, but it could be narrowed down to him racing for a new team and his inexperience.

However, the Israeli-Russian driver's excellence behind the wheel shone through at the qualifying for the Indy 500. Though he was unable to complete the fabled race, his subsequent outing at an oval layout resulted in him scoring his and the team's first top-10 result.

#7. David Malukas

David Malukas is positioning himself to be a contender for the Team Penske seat next year. His impressive runner-up finish at the Indy 500 and strong qualifying at the Detroit GP helped him establish himself as a force to be reckoned with.

While he was unable to finish the race inside the top 10, the AJ Foyt Racing driver led the most laps of anyone and showcased his excellent one-lap pace on Saturday to earn a second-row start.

#6. Scott Dixon

The six-time champion has not had stellar results so far this season, but his finishes have been enough to make him a threat to the front-runners. The Chip Ganassi Racing driver claimed his third top-5 finish of the season.

Scott Dixon has brought in a string of consistent performances since the start of the season and now sits fifth in the championship standings.

#5. Conor Daly

Conor Daly is a fan favorite, and his results lately have spoken for his racecraft. He led multiple laps at the Indy 500 en route to bringing his and Juncos Hollinger Racing's first top-10 of the 2025 IndyCar season.

Conor Daly at the 2025 IndyCar Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix - Source: Getty

The Indiana-born driver did not have success at the Detroit GP, but the story was entirely different at the WWTR race. He came home to finish sixth on the road after leading 36 laps in the middle phase of the race.

#4. Santino Ferrucci

AJ Foyt Racing's drivers have held the team's name in high regard as of late. The 27-year-old is on an impressive run of form as he recorded his third consecutive top-5 finish of the 2025 season at the St. Louis GP.

Ferrucci finished fifth at the IndyCar WWTR race after starting 19th, in an impressive showcase of his overtaking skill.

#3. Pato O'Ward

So close yet so far, this has been the story for Pato O'Ward this year. The Mexican has remained in the upper echelons of the IndyCar grid and scored his third runner-up finish at the WWTR race.

The Arrow McLaren driver started third and was in contention to bag the race victory, but Kyle Kirkwood snubbed off this chance in the last section of the 260-lap race.

#2. Christian Rasmussen

Christian Rasmussen bagged ECR's first podium of the season. The 24-year-old is in his sophomore year in the series and scored his maiden podium at the 1.25-mile oval track.

Rasmussen's top-three finish came after his car was lit up on fire mid-way through the race after a pitstop. Despite this, his resilience shone through, and he went on to claim a strong result for the team.

#1. Kyle Kirkwood

The two-man showdown on the top step of the podium has continued in the 2025 IndyCar season. Kyle Kirkwood won his third race of the year and reduced his championship deficit to Palou in the process.

Kyle Kirkwood at the 2025 NTT IndyCar Series Bommarito Automotive Group 500 podium - Source: Getty

The 26-year-old led eight laps en route to winning at the WWTR. His victory came in contrast to his Andretti teammate's torrid race, portraying his impressive skill behind the wheel of a racecar.

