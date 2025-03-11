IndyCar rivals Marcus Armstrong and Nolan Siegel align on one thing concerning their open-wheel machines

Meyer Shank racing driver, Marcus Armstrong, and Arrow McLaren's Nolan Siegel were on the same page when asked about naming their cars. The official IndyCar X account posted a video asking drivers about naming their cars.

The drivers were asked, "If you had to name your car like people do with boats, what would it be named ?" The answers ranged from funny to no names. Marcus Armstrong, Marcus Ericsson, Callum Ilott, Graham Rahal, Nolan Siegel, Sting Ray Robb, and Louis Foster answered the question.

Marcus Armstrong wittily answered:

" I saw that there's s boat out there called Big Daddy, and I thought, you know what I like that."

Siegel had the same answer as Armstrong, saying:

"I saw a boat in the harbor called the Big Daddy yesterday, and we all loved that."

Both drivers were inspired by a boat they saw at the harbor in Tampa Bay in St. Petersburg. Others were inspired by how their cars looked and named them accordingly, with Prema Racing's Callum Ilott being one.

When asked the same question, Ilott replied that the car reminded him of Francesco from the movie Cars 2; Francesco is the open-wheel car that challenges Lightning McQueen in the movie. Ilott named the car Francesca, who he calls Francesco's sister.

Nolan Siegel, meanwhile, will get a chance to race his first full season with Arrow McLaren after making 12 starts with the team last season. Before joining Arrow McLaren, Siegel raced in Indy NXT, where he was crowned Rookie of the Year and also won the 24 Hours of Le Mans in the LMP2 class last season.

Due to an early crash, Siegel couldn't finish his season-opening race at St. Petersburg.

Nolan Siegel makes his feelings known after the crash at St. Petersburg

AUTO: AUG 16 Nolan Siegel at NTT IndyCar Series Bommarito Automotive Group 500 - Source: Getty

The Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg wrapped on March 2 and saw Alex Palou win. While it was a race to remember for some, it was a forgettable one for others, including Nolan Siegel.

The crash with Will Power during Lap 1 ended his race prematurely. The incident caused quite the chaos during the race. While speaking to Jamie Little, FOX Pit Lane presenter, Seigel said:

"Everyone checked up in Turn 3 and I got hit from behind. There's not a lot I can do. Day's done before it started. It sucks. In every session, we've been competitive on both tires. We were all really excited for this and I hate it for everyone on the 6-Car. It's such a bummer to start the season this way when we were so excited about what we had this weekend."

Nolan Siegel and the car #6 crew of the Arrow McLaren team will be looking to recover themselves at the Thermal Club Grand Prix on March 23.

