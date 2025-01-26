Is IndyCar the same as NASCAR? Understanding the key differences

IndyCar and NASCAR are the pinnacle of motorsport in the United States. The two series have often been confused as the same by many owing to their similarities of primarily racing on US solid. However, the two series' have vastly different pasts and heritage.

IndyCar was founded in 1911 and the series soon became correlated with open-wheel racing. Three decades after its formation, the stock car racing scene flourished in the United States as NASCAR was formed in 1948. Since then, the two racing series have varied drastically and the contemporary era of racing has increased the differences between the two.

IndyCar engines produce a whopping 800 horsepower and host a 2.2L twin-turbocharged V6 engine, fueled by E85 (85% ethanol). The engines also have a hybrid component which escalates the horsepower figure.

Trending

On the other hand, NASCAR runs on raw power as it comprises a 5.8L V8 engine which is naturally aspirated and is powered by E15 fuel. It produces 750 horsepower on smaller tracks but is reduced to approximately 500 horsepower on speedways.

Another difference is the car types, IndyCar uses an open-wheel racing chassis that allows greater aerodynamic freedom. The car weighs around 1785 pounds on street courses. While drivers criticize the weight increase, NASCAR's stock cars are considerably heavier.

NASCAR cars weigh approximately 3400 pounds with driver and fuel. This makes the figure almost double that of IndyCar. While NASCAR will host a massive 36 points-paying races throughout 2025, its rival championship has reduced its seasonal calendar to host a mere 17 races.

The premier open-wheel racing series uses a spec chassis formula which is supplied by Dallara Automobili. Similarly, NASCAR is supplied by Technique Chassis.

Despite the two series racing in two different realms, drivers and seasoned veterans have often tried to assert that their championship is the better one. Landon Cassill shared similar thoughts and claimed NASCAR drivers to be the best on the planet, but he got an intriguing response from Scott McLaughlin.

Scott McLaughlin reasoned why IndyCar is not as easy as it seems

Scott McLaughlin at the IndyCar: Iowa Speedway Race 1 - Source: USA Today

Cassill's comments cast a shadow over the drivers from the other series. However, the Kiwi retained a calm composure in his response to the 35-year-old and reasoned why both championships have their own merits (via SpeedFreaks):

"I think it's pretty ignorant to the fact that IndyCar has road course, street course, and ovals. We have everything. I'm not saying that we're better than NASCAR drivers, but I think he's ignorant to the fact that what we do as well is very parallel. I think NASCAR drivers are some of the best touring car drivers in the world. But I think you put them in an IndyCar... we just saw Jimmie (Johnson). Jimmy spent two, three years. It's tough. Yeah, big respect to have an opinion, but I probably disagree with it."

The 2025 season is scheduled to start on March 2 at the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg. The season opener would be hosted around a street circuit, while NASCAR's inaugural race would be held at the Bowman Gray Stadium on February 2.

The first points-paying race of the season would be held at the Daytona 500. William Byron was the winner of the last iteration of the race.

Thus, the two series are on the verge of starting their upcoming season. Alex Palou is the reigning champion in the pinnacle of the open-wheel racing series. He will be aiming to complete his three-peat as the champion and join an elite club of drivers that have achieved this feat, including Dario Franchitti.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback