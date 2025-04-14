Is IndyCar’s Roger Penske richer than Donald Trump? All you need to know

Indianapolis 500 and IndyCar owner Roger Penske remains one of the richest entities the sport has ever seen. The 88-year-old owns one of the most successful NASCAR and IndyCar teams, Team Penske, and has accumulated an unparalleled wealth in the sport, becoming one of the most financially successful individuals in the United States.

However, how much exactly is Penske worth? The Shaker Heights, Ohio, native has accumulated a wealth even greater than that of American president Donald Trump, as per Forbes.

Courtesy of his acumen, Roger Penske has found tremendous success in the world of motorsports, both as a team owner and a businessman. Having founded Team Penske in 1966 at the 24 Hours of Daytona, the "Captain," as he is better known, has become one of the most iconic figures in the sport.

Penske is the owner and chairman of Penske Corporation, the automotive services company that extends to Penske Motor Group and Penske Truck Leasing. The conglomerate also acquired Indianapolis Motor Speedway and the NTT IndyCar Series in 2019.

As a result, Penske's current net worth amounts to $5.6 billion. This is higher than that of Donald Trump, who is worth $5.1 billion (as per Forbes).

However, it is critical to note that a few other sources, such as Bloomberg, suggest that Trump has a higher net worth than Penske. Donald Trump, according to the aforementioned source, has a net worth of $6.2 billion.

Similarly, according to Celebrity Net Worth, Trump's net worth is $8 billion while Penske's is $3.2 billion.

Nonetheless, both individuals are among the richest entities in the United States, highlighting their success in their respective fields.

US President Donald Trump honors Roger Penske's achievements in motorsports

Donald Trump attended an event honoring multiple motorsports personnel at the White House on Wednesday, April 9. The American president, during the ceremony, extended his words of support and admiration towards Roger Penske and his contributions to the world of motorsports.

Trump said (via NBC Sports):

"This is just a celebration of racing. It’s a celebration of Roger (Penske) and his great success and his life and these incredible champions who really do what very few people could do."

Roger Penske was honored during the event alongside his NASCAR Cup Series driver Joey Logano, who won his third Cup title last season. Also present at the event was last year's Indianapolis 500 winner Josef Newgarden, who clinched back-to-back Borg Warner trophies in 2023 and 2024.

Speaking further about the achievements of the drivers, President Trump said:

"These are great champions and it’s a great sport. We love champions and these are the greatest champions in the world. These are the greatest champions in racing and it’s an honor to have you all."

Trump also shed light on his relationship with Penske. He spoke about Penske's acquisition of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, saying (via WTHR):

"Roger Penske is a great friend of mine. I've known him a long time. What you've done in Indianapolis also, with the track and everything, has been incredible. I mean, it's really incredible. People tell me it's been amazing. I'll have to get there."

Donald Trump presented Roger Penske with the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2019.

