Is Will Power's move to Andretti the missing piece for the team's title puzzle?

IndyCar veteran Will Power parted ways with Team Penske after the 2025 IndyCar season and joined Andretti Global as Colton Herta's replacement, with the latter joining Cadillac’s F1 programme. Andretti Global hasn't won an IndyCar championship in over a decade despite having some of the top talents in the series.

Ad

Colton Herta came close to winning the title in 2024 as the American finished as the runner-up up with Alex Palou taking the title. While Andretti has had race winners like Marcus Ericsson, Kyle Kirkwood, Alexander Rossi, Justin Wilson and Justin Wilson race for them, they haven't had any IndyCar champion drive for them.

With Will Power arriving as a two-time IndyCar champion, the hopes are high for the Australian to lead the iconic team back to glory. Ryan Hunter-Reay was Andretti's last IndyCar champion, who won the title in 2012, as Power finished the same season as the runner-up.

Ad

Trending

Andretti Global’s recent struggles with consistency

Looking at the 2025 IndyCar season, Kyle Kirkwood was the first driver to beat Alex Palou to a victory. Kirkwood came out as a key competitor to the Spaniard in the first half, but then it went away from him as the American wasn't consistent with his result. While Palou, on a bad day, still managed a Top 5, Top 10 result, Kirkwood has multiple results outside the Top 10, as he only managed P4 in the championship.

Ad

NTT INDYCAR Series Snap-On Milwaukee Mile 250 - Source: Getty

Colton Herta faced a similar fate in 2024, where Alex Palou won the title by consistency, while the former Andretti driver had four finishes outside the Top 10, including two outside the Top 20.

Ad

Will Power's consistency during the 2022 IndyCar title triumph

Will Power is the only other driver, apart from Alex Palou, in the last half a decade to win an IndyCar title. The Australian won the 2022 title, beating his teammate Josef Newgarden to it. While Newgarden scored five wins during the 2022 season, Power only had one win, yet still managed to grab the title.

The reason behind the Australians’ title? Consistency. Will Power finished on the podium 9 times with an average finishing position of 5.94. The former #12 Chevrolet drivers didn't retire from a single race and won the title. When Power wasn't on the podium, he was either inside the Top 5 or just outside.

Ad

Newgarden, on the other hand, has five finishes outside the Top 10, including a retirement. The inconsistency cost the Nashville-based driver the championship.

Is Will Power the missing piece to the Andretti Global puzzle?

Will Power raced with Team Penske for 17 years and is one of the most successful drivers. While the Australian doesn't hold any record like the most wins or most championships, he does have the record for the record number of pole positions in the series, hinting at his one-lap pace.

Ad

NTT IndyCar Series Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio - Source: Getty

Andretti Global will welcome the experience of the IndyCar veteran, who has the experience of winning championships by not only winning, but also producing a good enough result to stay in the championship on days that aren't good enough for winning.

If the Australian settles in at Andretti Global in the first couple of races, he is likely to be a threat to Alex Palou for the championship.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pranay Bhagi Pranay Bhagi is a motorsports journalist at Sportskeeda with over two years of experience in the industry. Having worked with respected platforms such as EssentiallySports and SportsRush, he has written nearly 2,000 articles covering the thrilling worlds of Formula 1 and NASCAR. Pranay’s knack for presenting unique angles and breaking down complex developments has established him as a reliable voice in the motorsports community.



Armed with a B.Sc. in Hospitality and Hotel Administration, Pranay’s professional journey reflects his dedication to accuracy and storytelling. His deep knowledge of motorsports allows him to anticipate trends, find engaging storylines, and mentor budding writers. He has also spearheaded initiatives to improve content efficiency, including leading workshops and presentations for fellow writers.



When not writing or analyzing motorsport races, Pranay enjoys traveling across India on his motorcycle, watching football, and indulging his curiosity by researching various interests. A devoted fan of Sebastian Vettel, Pranay admires the champion’s perseverance, integrity, and determination to fulfill dreams against all odds.



Balancing a love for both drivers and constructors, Pranay continues to bring insightful, ethical, and compelling content to motorsports fans worldwide. At Sportskeeda, he aims to enrich readers’ experience with his expertise and enthusiasm for the sport. Know More

Stay updated with the 2025 IndyCar schedule, standings, qualifying, results today, series news, and the latest IndyCar racing news all in one place.