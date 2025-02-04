“It changes things”: When Graham Rahal revealed how having a child with Courtney Force affected his mindset

IndyCar star Graham Rahal once reflected on what it's like having a kid as a motorsports driver. Rahal is a father to two children, Harlan and Tinley, with his wife and former drag racer Courtney Force.

Second-generation racer Graham Rahal's racing career has been filled with highs and lows. Graham, the son of former Indy 500 winner Bobby Rahal, has enjoyed a thrilling journey in motorsports.

However, the 36-year-old driver leads a peaceful life beyond the race track. Married to former racer and fellow second-generation driver Courtney Force, Rahal has made significant strides in his personal life with his wife.

The couple, who had tied the knot in 2015, a year after their engagement, gave birth to two kids, Harlan (2020) and Tinley (2022). In an interview with Rich Eisen after Harlan's birth, Graham Rahal opened up about how fatherhood had changed his perspective on life and racing. He revealed (0:07):

Trending

"It is my first as a dad. So yeah, I'm super excited about that. My wife Courtney and Harlan, our baby, with us, during this month of May. All the festivities and craziness that goes along with it. So, it's been tremendous."

He acknowledged how profoundly parenthood had impacted him, adding:

"It changes things. I mean, I know you and I talked about kids before and the joy that it brings to life. And there really is. You don't get it until you have one. And now I've got one, and I get it."

When Graham Rahal revealed the biggest challenge in his personal life as a driver

Juggling the demands of professional racing alongside a family life has been challenging for Graham Rahal. In a 2018 interview with Autoweek, he revealed that spending time apart from his wife Courtney was one of the toughest aspects of his career.

At the time, both were actively competing in their respective motorsports disciplines, which required frequent travel and long periods away from each other.

"I would say the biggest thing is, it requires a tremendous amount of time on the road. and it’s got it’s goods and bads certainly. I try to always pay as much attention and attend as many races as I can, but it becomes pretty difficult," he said.

Graham Rahal, who last won an IndyCar race in 2017, will return to the Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing outfit this season. He will pilot the No. 15 Honda for the team owned by his father.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback